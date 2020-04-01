Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My husband and I moved to King more than 10 years ago. We were widely welcomed by the community in King and other communities in Stokes County. We have become part of the family here and are impressed at how neighbors help neighbors. If you’ve lived here all of your life, you may take this “family” for granted. Trust me, it isn’t like this everywhere. So, in this difficult time as we deal with many changes with the COVID-19 emergency we, as a community, need to help those that help us.

Our first responders — EMS, fire departments and law enforcement — are going to be inundated with requests for help beyond the standard number. They will do their jobs even though they may have a higher level of exposure themselves. They will likely have less time to take care of things like hot meals. It’s important that they stay healthy so they can help their communities.

Our local restaurants and other businesses are taking a hit as they are not permitted to open their dining rooms and can only provide take-out or food delivery. Some have had to reduced the hours of business. Please, if you are not someone who is at high risk (elderly, immune deficient) don’t stop patronizing these businesses. Many have helped their communities through the years and now the community should help them and in doing so will help their employees; our neighbors.

Obviously, we all need to take care of ourselves and make good decisions in order to keep others safe. But that doesn’t mean we can’t help these businesses and our First Responders at the same time by buying gift cards from restaurants, stores, other businesses that first responders use. As EMS, firefighters/rescue and police work longer hours, we can help by making it easier to get a good meal.

We all see these selfless responders at diners, restaurants, cafes etc. when we are out. We also have seen them have to leave in the middle of a meal or even before they get a chance to take a first bite in order to go on a call where one of us is in need of their critical services. So please, consider helping our first responders while, at the same time, helping our local businesses. Without both first responders and small businesses, our communities. our “family” wouldn’t be the same.

We are strong, caring people. We will survive this emergency. We can make it more difficult or we can make it easier. It’s up to us.

Susan Friday

King