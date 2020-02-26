Supporting a young man of high character

To the Editor:

What is your 20-something-year-old doing for the community?

Along with today’s technology and social media, 24/7 new cycle, with political and religious division, the lack of motivation and entitlement, his generation inherited broken homes and absent parents, to struggling, hard-working, caring single mothers raising kids. One has to wonder what this next generation will be like. Yes the ones that will be leading us and caring for us as we grow older. Where is, not only the leadership, servants to the community, but genuine caring going to come from? Who says you have to have age to be wise? Experience to have talent? Be forceful to be a leader?

I’ve witnessed too many young people, while serving on job interview panels, be overlooked simply because of their youth or lack of experience. From some of the most mundane jobs, to specialized parts of a crew or office team. They just get brushed aside. For what? Lack of experience, knowing very well that with a little time and effort from “those leaders” could be trained to gain that experience they keep looking for in a job candidate. Giving them that stepping stone to the next goal in their lives. Discipline, desire,commitment, positive attitude and the motivation to make a true difference must be at the forefront of any endeavor that one chooses to conquer.

I know a young man that has been raised by a mother and a father who have instilled the traits that someone who you might be intrigued by, when hiring for any job (other than brain surgeon). This young man, when given the opportunity, can and will be successful in what he sets out to accomplish. I have known this young man since he began eating solid food and walking. I coached him for many years in youth sports. He is without a doubt, one of the most humble, disciplined, well mannered and driven young men I’ve known in this community. Over the past 30 years of being a part of this county, and coaching little league football for 23 year, you can imagine how many kids I’ve had the opportunity to admire and watch grow into fine young adults, even parents of their own now.

I witnessed those hot humid summer days, stuffy gyms, relentless effort and day after day of physical activity that would test anyone at a young age. This young man was always there on time (on time meaning 10-15 minutes early). He was very coachable and willing to learn. He would go to battle and stand his ground with anyone willing to sacrifice the same effort that he gave.

Some say team sports and adversity in life builds character. I personally disagree. I believe it reveals character. One who goes through a bit of rejection, sorrow, disappointment and failure, character is revealed during those times. Not built and revealed after the submission.

I also have two young men of my own who have graduated from this county school system and gone on to complete college degrees. The same as many of you here and for those who took the time to read this. You will be casting your vote soon for the Stokes County School Board.

If you think age has something to do with who you cast your vote for, then by all means, that is your right to do so and I commend you for standing by your principles and beliefs. I, for one, believe in giving this bright young man a chance to willingly serve this community that he has grown up in, works, serves and loves.

I will be voting for Keelan Marshall for Stokes County Board of Education.

I encourage you all to give this young man the opportunity to better the entire county schools. Go and listen to him when you have a chance. I bet you may be surprised, as well as encouraged to see what the future holds for this next generation.

Steve Fleming

King