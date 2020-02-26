To the Editor:

The current school board campaign has had its share of excitement and emotion. As a father of two who attend Stokes County Schools, I have closely watched this race with anticipation. First of all, I would like to say how proud I am of each candidate for getting involved and having a passion to make a difference in our schools.

Five Republican candidates are running for three open seats. Each voter will be able to cast three votes in the March 3 primary. Since there are no Democrats running, these seats will be filled by the results of our primary on March 3.

Sunday my wife and I traveled to the candidate forum in Francisco to hear from the candidates running for public office. We paid particular attention to the school board nominees and what they had to say. Thus far, I have been impressed with Dwayne Bryant, Cheryl Lawson Knight, and Von Robertson during this campaign season. Yesterday, their team response to dealing with the drug abuse problems plaguing Stokes County really stuck out. Typically during a campaign, we hear a great amount of rhetoric, but I was surprised to hear a plan of action towards solving this epidemic here in our county.

It’s interesting that these three candidates are running as a team. That’s unique in my experience. They’re not running against each other; they’re running with each other. They say they bonded because of a shared concern of making our schools better and supporting the vision of our superintendent, Dr. Brad Rice.

I also know that individually each of these candidates have their own passions as well. Bryant has such a passion for expanding vocational opportunities for our high school kids. Robertson brings a wealth of small business experience and strives to make our school system better. Knight has demonstrated a great amount of leadership while serving as chairperson during one year of her term on the current school board, as well as displaying a compassion for our kids. She has also fought for School Resource Officers in each of our schools. That’s leadership, in my book. Most of all, each of these candidates are parents and have a vested interest in making Stokes County Schools a better place to learn and grow.

I plan to cast my three votes for Dwayne Bryant, Cheryl Lawson Knight, and Von Robertson.

Joe Ramsey

King