To The Editor:

On behalf of the membership of King Masonic Lodge #722, we would like to express our appreciation to everyone who made the 2019 King Christmas Parade a huge success. The fabulous weather allowed us to enjoy one of the best turn-outs ever with respect to both the parade watchers and the number of participants.

There are so many people to thank for this successful event. A special thank you to Jeff Brown, director of King Outreach Ministry, for serving as our Grand Marshal. Thank you to King City and Stokes County government leaders, King Police and Stokes County Sherriff’s office and many local fire departments. The involvement of our local schools, businesses, and not-for-profit groups certainly enhanced the parade.

This year, we did not charge an entry fee to participate in the parade, opting to just receive donations for the King Outreach Ministry. We are proud to report to our community that you provided a generous financial contribution totaling $1,963 to date. Additionally, we received donations of food for KOM and toys which will be delivered to Oxford Children’s Home, one of our Masonic charities.

King Lodge #722 covered all expenses related to the parade, therefore, this full amount will go directly to supporting King Outreach Ministry.

A photo album of the parade may be found at King Lodge’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KingLodge722.

The winning float based upon social media “likes” was Crotts Racing and Lawn Care.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve the community in sponsoring the King Christmas Parade.

Zackerie Dawson,

Master, King Masonic Lodge #722