SpringFest a success

Dear Editor,

The Walnut Cove Annual SpringFest was a great success on Saturday, May 19. The weather cooperated beautifully we are so thankful the “rain, rain” did go away!

A section of downtown Main Street was closed for auto traffic and gave way to vendors, thousands of shoppers and fun seekers. It was a fun Day in the Cove!

Much work from many dedicated people are required to make an event like this happen. We would like to thank the employees of the Walnut Cove Town office and Public Works Department for their help which was above and beyond just helpful. Many thanks also to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and the Walnut Cove Volunteer Fire Department for their help.

Once again, I am extremely grateful for the Walnut Cove Small Town Main Street Committee who contribute countless hours of volunteer work to bring such a special day to Walnut Cove and the Stokes community.

We owe a special thanks to the STMS member Angie Bailey of Walnut Ridge Assisted Living who works endless days and nights to ensure the success of SpringFest.

Thank you to Ann Jones Financial Services and Walnut Ridge Assisted Living for their financial assistance.

Hope to see everyone next year!

Kim Ferrell

Small Town Main Street Committee co-chair