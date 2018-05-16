Dear Editor,

The 7th Annual House Cup Banquet was held on May 17th for Mr. Capizzani’s classes at Southeastern Stokes Middle School. The Jarvis House won the Cup for the first time since 2012. Mr. Capizzani would like to thank the following businesses for their generous donations to help make this a magical night for these kids: John Brown’s Country Store, Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Black Sand Company, Bowman’s Yard Service, Sloan Construction Company, B&B Small Animal Wholesale, Red Rooster Grill, Sam’s Pizza, and the Dance Loft.

Sincerely,

Mike Capizzani

Walnut Cove, NC