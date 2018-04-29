Dear Editor,

Are we complicit–involved with others in an illegal activity or wrongdoing, by staying silent or by allowing light sentences for what should be capital crimes? We see light sentences for violent and immoral acts perpetuating more violence and more immorality. It is not strange that the first lawgiver had Moses write it down–capital punishment for murder and rape, so as to protect the sacredness of life and the sacredness of loving intimacy reserved for marriage.

We can hide our eyes and pretend not to know of the crimes devastating civil society, and avoid the solutions to society’s dissolution. However, is the omniscient Creator of life convinced by that kind of pretense, especially when His perfect law for civil society is written? The trustworthiness of God’s word is confirmed in Psalm 119: 160: “Thy word is true from the beginning: and everyone of thy righteous judgments endureth forever.”

There are no rights to harm others, nor are there any rights to make the innocent pay for the criminal’s crime, incarceration, or rehabilitation; that is foundational to justice.

A dear elderly Christian friend had told me she had been raped for hours and brutally beaten–necessitating mastectomies. Two years later she was murdered. Another friend told of his cousin’s rape and murder on a community sidewalk. Recently I heard of a young woman who was sexually assaulted and then accidentally overdosed on opioids while fighting her devastated emotions.

Victims have lost their lives from sexual assaults. Therefore if our lawmakers, judges and we the people, get some backbone–firm enough to make Capital Punishment mandatory and timely for murder and rape, society will advance safety, justice and civility–vacating complicity.

E.A. Timm,

Walnut Cove, NC