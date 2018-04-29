Dear Editor,

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Forsyth Free Tax had a great filing season in Stokes County this year! At the King Public Library, we e-filed 85 returns. Total refunds were $58,357, including $6,681 in earned income credit and $3,853 in child tax credit. At the Walnut Cove Senior Center, we e-filed 54 returns. Total refunds were $52,098, including $8,312 in earned income credit and $1,000 in child tax credit. These refunds stay in our community!

Both VITA sites have taxpayer demand that our current volunteers cannot meet. If you are interested in volunteering for the 2018 income tax filing season in February – April of 2019, please contact me at chargra@embarqmail.com or 336.994.4006.

Sincerely,

Charlotte Offerdahl

Quaker Gap, NC