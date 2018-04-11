Dear Editor,

The Farm Service Offices in Stokes County would like to thank all the local businesses and community organizations that sponsored this year’s Farmer Appreciation event held at North Stokes High School on Thursday, April 5. Without their financial contributions this event could not be held, so please remember to buy local when purchasing items.

We would also like to thank the staff at North Stokes High School for opening their doors to the citizens of Stokes County. The administration, cafeteria and janitorial staff worked hard to accommodate all requests which added to the success of the event.

Appreciation also goes out to the following volunteers: FFA Club students and the Stokes County Explorers team – we can’t thank you all enough for always volunteering your time. We also would like to say “thank you” to those who baked cakes and pies for the auction. Last but not least, a special “thank you” to the hard-working farmers and their families – we appreciate all you do!

Stokes Soil & Water Conservation District

Cooperative Extension

Farm Service Agency

NC Forest Service