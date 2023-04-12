Getting Christmas cactus and ferns ready to move

April has reached the halfway point. The Christmas cactus, asparagus fern, panda fem and snake plant have been wintering over in the living room since mid- October. They are ready for a semi-sunny location outside on the deck where they will spend spring, summer, and early autumn. They will need to be refilled with extra cactus medium and some Flower-Tone organic flower food. The secret of having blooms on Christmas cactus is to let them spend spring and summer outside on the porch in a semi-sunny location and give them a drink of water once a week. The panda and asparagus fern will need trimming several times during the summer.