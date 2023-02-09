When I round the curve into the South Stokes High School parking lot even now, I am suddenly 17 years old again. I start reliving those mornings when I rode to school with friends instead of riding the bus—Peanut or Jack wheeling it into that back parking lot at the last minute and me hustling as fast as possible so I wouldn’t be late to homeroom and miss Mr. Saunders’ roll call.
It was tedious toting that stack of books I had carried home for homework. Why in the world nobody had thought of students having backpacks yet is beyond me. They may have been using them in other places, but at South, we still struggled beneath that mountain of books.
When I walk into the South Stokes High School lobby now, I still catch myself looking toward the office—not able to imagine anyone in there except Mr. Kimbro, Ms. Bowen, Mrs. Ferguson and crew. Yet there has been a long line of principals, assistant principals and secretaries since them. I was often in the principal’s office back then—not because I was in trouble but because Mr. Kimbro liked to question “Miss Bray,” as he called me, about the behavior of the guys on my very rowdy bus. (No, I didn’t rat y’all out!)
But not every part of South Stokes High School looks the same as it did on the old paths. Take the cafeteria, for instance. At the community youth rally there last fall, I spent a lot of time in the cafeteria—before the rally both evenings for dinner, then afterward both nights for counseling the youth who had decided to follow Christ or rededicate their lives to Him.
That room which looked so huge to me back in the day seemed much smaller to me now, even though technically it has been enlarged. I don’t even think we called it the cafeteria back then. Wasn’t it just the lunchroom maybe? Even those clunky chairs we scraped in and out from under the tables are gone. I wonder what else is different?
Do they still have those heavy-plastic, multi-section lunch trays to hold the different offerings of lunch foods? Do they still get the little squares of pizza we were always so excited to see? And oh, those jiggly Jello squares! Better yet, that chocolate peanut butter delight! My favorite was the crispy popcorn shrimp—yes, we really had that sometimes!
Many students back then would hurry up to eat so they could have a few minutes in the smoking area. Doesn’t it seem crazy now to think that we had a smoking ramp where teens could smoke cigarettes (and other things some of them smoked when nobody was looking)? They had to carry a parental permission slip, though, to be out there. I did not have such a slip, but I went out there often just to hang out with friends since I wasn’t much of a smoker. Oh, the panic when Ms. Bowen would make a surprise visit to check permission slips! Ol’ Les was slinking out of there “right quick.”
How in the world we had time to even go to the bathroom on our short lunch breaks is beyond me, but somehow we did. And speaking of bathrooms, those outside the cafeteria have changed very little. We still need more stalls for the women during basketball games!
Walking into the gym these days also takes me down nostalgia lane. No, we didn’t have that incredible floor they have now, and there were no retired numbers on the walls, but it still has that feel we Sauras enjoyed decades ago. Now the home team fans even sit back on the same side we sat on long ago—unlike when I used to take all of my children to the games in the early 2000s.
I expect to see our two adorable, identical twin sisters (now posting adorable pictures of their grandkids on Facebook) leading us in cheers like, “Our team is WHAT?! RED HOT! Our team is WHAT?! RED HOT! How do you spell it? R-E-D! How do you spell it? H-O-T! R-E-D H-O-T! Red hot, red hot, RED HOT!” But no, instead I see cheerleaders doing backflips that threaten to arouse envy in me.
Every time they take off backflipping down the court, I remember how Coach Rick Williams at Southeastern Junior High would hook me up to the contraption that was supposed to help people learn how to do backflips. I never learned. Not Coach Williams’ fault, nor the contraption’s. Little Leslie just didn’t have it in her — and thus, the sigh when a petite blond effortlessly backflips as if she could do it all day. She surely deserves and gets the applause from my almost-jealous self.
Last week I was in that very gym watching one of the best Saura boys’ teams I have seen in many years. It was almost surreal seeing those young men that I had watched play in the Walnut Cove Youth Basketball League when they were in elementary school. Now they tower over me and dunk with power. Shouldn’t they still be cute little fellows trying to hit the free throw from close up to the goal during halftime at London Gym? And shouldn’t I still be that teenager sitting in those South Stokes bleachers keeping stats for Coach Bruce Hall’s varsity boys’ team?
As I re-emerged from my imagination’s trip back in time, I wondered if any of those old Saura players from my era ever come back to see the new generation play. Lo and behold, at halftime, I spotted one of them. I hurried over to greet him and his gray-goateed self.
His girlfriend and I tried not to laugh as he said he thought maybe he could still play some. I tactfully reminded him that sometimes our minds still mistakenly think that our bodies can do what they used to do. I know it’s true for me. He admitted that he probably can’t run anymore, but he adamantly maintained that he can still shoot. I believe it because I will argue the same about myself.
I told him that I once made a half-court shot during my sophomore P.E. class in that very gym. He looked doubtfully at me, but it’s true. Could I still do it today? Probably not. I am at that point in life where I can only relive those glory days in my mind.
But that’s okay. I had my day. Now I enjoy watching the younger folks have their day. I hope to be cheering on those South Stokes Sauras to even greater glory this season. At 11-0 in the conference and 19-4 overall, they are certainly worthy contenders for a state championship. I guess you could say, “That team is WHAT?! RED HOT!” Sizzle on, Sauras!