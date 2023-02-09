When I round the curve into the South Stokes High School parking lot even now, I am suddenly 17 years old again. I start reliving those mornings when I rode to school with friends instead of riding the bus—Peanut or Jack wheeling it into that back parking lot at the last minute and me hustling as fast as possible so I wouldn’t be late to homeroom and miss Mr. Saunders’ roll call.

It was tedious toting that stack of books I had carried home for homework. Why in the world nobody had thought of students having backpacks yet is beyond me. They may have been using them in other places, but at South, we still struggled beneath that mountain of books.