Unless you have been in hibernation in a cave for the past two weeks, you have heard of the revival which broke out at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, on Feb. 8. Due to the huge influx of revival seekers from all over the world, this small town (population about 6,000) has experienced an unexpected overload. The decision has now been made to move the revival off-campus so that college students won’t suffer academically and to address safety and overcrowding issues in the town.

Social media posts have run the gamut of “Praise God for this revival!” to “This isn’t really revival!” Those in the middle are saying, “Well, let’s wait and see. Time will tell.”