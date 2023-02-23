Unless you have been in hibernation in a cave for the past two weeks, you have heard of the revival which broke out at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, on Feb. 8. Due to the huge influx of revival seekers from all over the world, this small town (population about 6,000) has experienced an unexpected overload. The decision has now been made to move the revival off-campus so that college students won’t suffer academically and to address safety and overcrowding issues in the town.
Social media posts have run the gamut of “Praise God for this revival!” to “This isn’t really revival!” Those in the middle are saying, “Well, let’s wait and see. Time will tell.”
My question for the skeptics is this: Time will tell what? If the revival meetings cease, do we say it wasn’t really revival? Or do we optimistically believe that those who attended will carry the torch back to their towns and churches? I’m in the latter camp; critics can talk to my palm.
What blows my mind is how desperate people are for such a revival—one that is more than just a planned series of meetings at the local church with a guest preacher from elsewhere, some good choir songs and pleading altar calls. My friends, if you are willing to hop a plane from Europe or drive from the West Coast to visit a rural Kentucky county that few have ever heard of (it’s Jessamine County, by the way), you must be truly hungry for a move of God.
It does my heart good to realize that things in this old world may not be as bad as we think. Due to the disturbing things we watch on the news and the smut (yes, I said it) that entertains crowds at local theaters, we tend to think this world is headed to you-know-where in a handbasket. Perhaps we have been hasty in our judgment.
As a longtime student of historic revivals on the old paths, I am particularly interested in any such revival that makes international news. When the Asbury revival was only a few days old, I suddenly I had a strong feeling to open up a computerized document that has been my journal since 2010 and do a search to see if “Asbury” appeared.
“What?!” I immediately demurred, knowing there was no way I had ever mentioned “Asbury” in my diary. Nonetheless, I obeyed that supernatural prodding. Imagine my astonishment when the search turned up one usage of that one word I had been positive I have never once typed into my journal.
Now imagine the secondary shock of realizing why I had typed “Asbury” back in 2016. It was because I had written a newspaper column called “Revival Rising!” which had attracted the attention of a pastor from the Asbury community in upper Stokes. (Please forgive me that I had forgotten such a community even existed in my home county.)
I had typed “Asbury”—the name of a 2023 revival—in my diary almost seven years ago in reference to my newspaper column which predicted that revivals were coming to America! If you happen to remember that 2016 column, it tells of when I began to have dreams and visions in the late 1990s of a great revival in my hometown of Walnut Cove.
Then in the fall of 2000 at a Christian youth conference in Charlotte, an older woman whom I did not know suddenly appeared and handed me a book about the historic Azusa Street Revival in the early 1900s. With a penetrating gaze into my startled eyes, she solemnly prophesied to me, “You’re going to need this.” She had no idea that I had been searching for that rare book for months.
Uh, gulp. So maybe it wasn’t just an unfortunate circumstance that forced me to move back to my home turf. Maybe I was indeed predestined to return.
In this latest wave of youth revivals leapfrogging from Asbury to Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, to Cedarville University in Ohio, to Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, and so on, naysayers are accusing Christians of jumping on the revival bandwagon. My question is as follows: What is wrong with that?
Jumping on the revival bandwagon has brought about positive changes in the past. We’ve all heard of the First Great Awakening in Colonial America in the 1700s. One of its focuses was spiritual equality which prompted people to think about equality in other areas of life, including thoughts of democracy. Those who rode that wave of revival possibly helped pave the way for the Declaration of Independence—yea, even the Constitution!
The Second Great Awakening began with a Scotch-Irish Presbyterian minister, James McGready, in Logan County, Kentucky. (What is it about Kentucky and revival?) He led a movement of weeping prayer for revival until it finally broke out in the summer of 1800. One Communion service brought 11,000 people—quite the crowd for almost anywhere in America at that time! Camp meeting revivals began to sweep through many states along the frontier.
What were some of the results of jumping on that revival bandwagon? The modern missionary movement, the fight to abolish slavery, Bible societies and Sunday schools. Thumbs up on all of that!
The Great American Prayer Revival of 1857-59 originated with a New York City businessman feeling to start an hour-long noon prayer session on Wednesdays. At the first one in September 1857, no one showed up at noon except the founder. After 30 minutes, one man arrived. By the end of the hour, six men were there praying. Each week, the numbers rose until they decided to meet daily.
By March 1858, every church and public hall in downtown New York was filled each day at noon. Some of the prayer meetings had to be moved to theaters. Evening meetings ensued. The prayer movement spread throughout New England. Church bells would summon people to prayer at 8 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. Baptists in New York had to cut a hole in the ice of the Mohawk River because folks were begging to be baptized.
So many people jumped on that revival bandwagon that out of a total U.S. population of only 30 million, an estimated one million people were converted. The famous evangelist Dwight Moody emerged from that revival. The noticeable positive effects in our country lasted for at least 40 years. Plus, missionaries were sent out to many foreign lands.
The revival even hopped across the Atlantic where it found a new breeding ground in many countries, including Wales in 1904. What resulted from jumping on the Welsh revival bandwagon? For quite a while, judges had no cases to try because there were no robberies, rapes, murders or anything of the like. Emergency meetings were held by district councils to figure out what to do with the now-unemployed policemen. Rates of drunkenness fell by at least half. In two Welsh towns, the illegitimate birth rate dropped 44% within a year of the revival’s onset.
If jumping on the revival bandwagon can bring results like that to my town, then get out of my way! I am chasing down that bandwagon so I can hop onboard. Who’s coming with me?