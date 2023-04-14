The last time Jessie Sasser saw her mother, she was on fire.
Her father refuses to talk about it.
This is the beginning of “The Moonshiner’s Daughter,” by Donna Everhart, which is set in rural Wilkes County in North Carolina in 1960. Not only is the image of her burning mother seared in her mind, but Jessie is ashamed of her family, who has always survived by making moonshine.
Her father expects Jessie to carry on the tradition, but Jessie has her own ideas. She wants to make an honest living, but in doing so, she turns her back on her family and their traditions and may even destroy their entire way of life.
If you liked “Where the Crawdads Sing” then you’ll like this book.
Check this book out from the library and save yourself $16.95.
Can’t get to the library? The Stokes County Bookmobile will come to you. Just call 336-593-2419 to schedule a stop.
Stokes County libraries in Danbury, King, and Walnut Cove are part of the Northwestern Regional Library System which includes all libraries in Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, and Alleghany counties.
