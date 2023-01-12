Cold temperatures, frosty lawns, icy mud holes

Freezing temperatures at night and crystals of frost on the lawn and roof in the morning and the cold wind blowing out of the north and maybe a forecast for some snow — January can bring a mixed bag of ingredients and we can have a few sunny days mixed in to make the month interesting. The temperatures during most January days will rise above freezing and this really is a blessing because it prevents the ground from being continually frozen.