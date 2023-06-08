Hosted by the Northeast Stokes Fire Department, Sandy Ridge Summer Time Celebration will be this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bring the kiddos for bounce house, water slide, yard games, cake walk and much more. Easy Eats Food Truck will be available, and Sunset Slush of Stokes County will be serving up fine Italian Ice.
Bring a non-perishable item for the backpack program or the community blessing boxes. Rain date is June 17. If the bakers in the area would like to donate a cake or pie for the Cake Walk, let them know. They will need by Saturday. The address is 5086 NC 704 E.
Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome The Grass Strings to the community center this Saturday at 6 p.m. This band is an experienced bluegrass band offering a wide selection of songs with excellent vocals. Come on out and bring a friend and enjoy great music, food and fellowship.
Community Clothes Closet will be Friday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. upstairs at Lawsonville Community Center. They will have free clothes in all sizes. Contact Abigail Spicer Watkins for more information.
Lawsonville Ruritan Bluegrass Jam is coming soon. This jam is open to everyone the fourth Monday of every month and begins Monday, June 26 at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available; location is 4589 NC 8 Hwy. N in Lawsonville.
Attention 60+ seniors – King Senior Center is partnering with Walnut Cove Senior Center to bring classes and activities to six remote sites across Stokes County including Sandy Ridge. Come to the meeting, Monday, June 26, at 6 p,m, at Sandy Ridge Community Center to give your feedback and input about the activities you are most interested in such as exercise, games, art, tech classes and more! Thank you to Reba Dodson, Paula Hall and Tammy Bennett for attending and speaking at the last Ruritan meeting.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
“The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.” – Michael Altschuler
TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:
CRACK POTATOES
2 (16oz) containers sour cream
2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
2 (3oz) bags real bacon bits-I use Real BACON
2 packages Ranch Dip mix
1 large bag frozen hash brown potatoes
Combine first 4 ingredients, mix in hash browns. Spread into a 9×13 pan. Bake at 400 for 45-60 minutes.