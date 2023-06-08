129710617_web1_339599716_238559428703679_552726588637257594_n

The Grass Strings who will be performing this Saturday at the Sandy Ridge Community Center.

Hosted by the Northeast Stokes Fire Department, Sandy Ridge Summer Time Celebration will be this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bring the kiddos for bounce house, water slide, yard games, cake walk and much more. Easy Eats Food Truck will be available, and Sunset Slush of Stokes County will be serving up fine Italian Ice.

Bring a non-perishable item for the backpack program or the community blessing boxes. Rain date is June 17. If the bakers in the area would like to donate a cake or pie for the Cake Walk, let them know. They will need by Saturday. The address is 5086 NC 704 E.