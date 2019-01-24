Loaves and Dishes

The big game day is coming soon! I know you need the perfect and easy dish to share. I have it and you’ll love it and you will be the star of the party with Tennessee Whiskey Meatball Sliders. Promise!
My favorite team is already out of the race but it’s a ‘no nevermind’ because I’m sitting here chomping on my Tennessee Whiskey Meatball Sliders. So simple and easy and …. Oh, and don’t let me forget to say delicious. Plus, make them in the crockpot, could it be easier?
Simply cook down some Tennessee whiskey and throw it all in the crockpot until game time. Then, you are ready to go! Load up your crock pot, buns and some cute little toothpicks and your dish is covered for the party. Touchdown!
There’s just one thing I want to know, you can visit me on my website at www.loavesanddishes.net any time or you can email me at wendi@loavesanddishes.net. I want to know who are you rooting for and what dish you are taking to the big game day party. I hope you will say, “I’m taking these sliders”.
Tennessee Whiskey Sliders
Ingredients:
1 Cup Tennessee Whiskey (I used Jack Daniels)
½ Cup Strawberry Jam – the best kind you can find- (I used homemade)
¼ Cup Brown Sugar
¼ Cup Tabasco Sauce (I used Cholulas)
½ Cup Thick Red sweet barbecue
sauce (I used “Bone Sucking” sauce – but any will be fine)
¼ Cup Molasses (I like the organic type)
¼ Cup water
2 Tbs garlic powder
2 Tbs onion powder
2 Tbs Chipotle Chili powder
Salt and pepper to taste
1 package of 28 frozen Italian meatballs
Green onions for garnish
Instructions
In a small sauce pan, heat the Tennessee Whiskey over medium heat until reduced by ½ (no need to measure exactly – just eyeball it). Just fyi – this makes a smell in your house – but don’t skip this step – makes for flavor.
In a medium sized mixing bowl, whisk together all the ingredients except the meatballs.
Place meatballs into crock pot and pour the whisked sauce over the top. Mix again with a spoon to make sure all the meatballs are coated.
Heat crockpot on High for 4 hours or Low for 8. Serve on slider buns (we like to use the King’s Hawaiian Rolls as buns). Garnish with chopped green onions.
Regarding the various ingredients, I realize strawberry jam is a weird ingredient – but it works – trust me. You really could use just about any kind of jam like grape and/or apricot work well too but lend a different flavor, I think the strawberry tastes best.
Cooking the whiskey is not a good smell. It will soon be over and you can open a kitchen window or something. You could always be like Julia Child’s and say “I always like to cook with whiskey and sometimes I put it in the food”. (I adapted her quote, of course.
If you are concerned about the amount of alcohol in this recipe then please do not serve them to children, but really, between reducing the whiskey and then simmering in the crockpot for hours, the alcohol is cooked off and only the flavoring remains. If you just won’t cook with whiskey, then substitute some chicken broth instead.
It’s fine to use frozen meatballs and you don’t have to thaw them first.
This recipe is a little spicy. Please, please though, don’t leave the chili powder out altogether and don’t substitute regular chili powder. The chipotle has a distinct smoky flavor that would be totally amiss if you left it out. If you like less spice – then use 1 Tbs instead. Enjoy, and I’ll chat with you soon!