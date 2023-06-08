For a glimpse into my personal life, this morning I said, “Frank! Dogs don’t eat potatoes, where did you get a potato? You look like a potato and now you are eating one. That isn’t good for you. Give me that!”
Frank is my rolly polly pug dog. Frank is saucy. He is a sweet boy and also a little spicy. The conversation ended with me crawling under a bench to wrestle the raw potato away from a growling chunk of a dog.
Sweet and spicy could describe many of us I guess. Don’t you hate it when someone calls you sweet? Boy I do. Sweet is lame. Sweet is mundane. Sweet is one note.
I want to be picante, scrumptious, full flavored, hot or even toothy but I never want to just be sweet. How boring.
Speaking of saucy, isn’t that what makes a dish? Some pot roast sitting on a lump of mashed potatoes is good but add a rich flavorful gravy? Yes ma’am! Hot soft brownie on a plate with a squirt of fresh made caramel sauce over the top and some ice cream dripping down the side? Hello! Spicy taco with a crunchy slaw on the top and a squirt of a delicious crema over the whole thing, yes, that is heaven for sure!
Recently, I helped a friend cook a meal for a wedding rehearsal dinner and that meal included smoked brisket and my Appalachian Tiger Sauce. The bride contacted me after the honeymoon to say that she took home the extra sauce and has been eating it on everything since and she especially recommends enjoying it on Ramen Noodles. So see how being saucy can actually help others?
So, with that, I’ll share that Tiger Sauce recipe and from the recommendation of one lovely bride, try it on everything!
By the way, I hope you’ll come see me out at The Green Heron on Saturday June 10 where I’ll be having a private party from 12-3 p.m. I’ll invite you to my party if you just contact me at wendi@loavesanddishes.net I’ll be frying up fish with some friends with the trimmings too for a donation to cover the costs.
Appalachian Tiger Sauce Ingredients
½ Cup Mayonnaise
⅓ Cup Creamy Horseradish Sauce
⅓ Cup Ketchup
1 Tbs Smoked Paprika
1 tsp sugar
Instructions
In a medium sized mixing bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients.
Allow the sauce to rest in the refrigerator for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld and then DIG IN!
Notes
*Use the best quality creamy horseradish sauce you can afford.
*Do not substitute regular horseradish for the creamy variety.
*You may use regular paprika if you can’t find smoked.
*Some folks like to add some onion or garlic powder to the mix, you can be the judge of that.