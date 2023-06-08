For a glimpse into my personal life, this morning I said, “Frank! Dogs don’t eat potatoes, where did you get a potato? You look like a potato and now you are eating one. That isn’t good for you. Give me that!”

Frank is my rolly polly pug dog. Frank is saucy. He is a sweet boy and also a little spicy. The conversation ended with me crawling under a bench to wrestle the raw potato away from a growling chunk of a dog.