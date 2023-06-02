129692511_web1_Ray-Baird

June is bursting out in blaze of grow

June has arrived and the first day of summer is less than 20 days away. The soil in the garden plot should now be continually warm and the nights should also be warm too. The zinnia bed is thriving and they now have tiny buds on them and blooms are only a few days away. Any vegetable that grows in warm soil can now be sown in the garden and will quickly sprout and grow.