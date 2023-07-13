Sandy Ridge News

Carson Peters & Iron Mountain pictured with committee members George Cutchins, Benny and Karen Bullins, Carolyn Craig and David Bennett, Sandy Ridge Elementary principal. Carson Peters with Colton Clark Halle Holt with Carson Peters Sarah McBride and Dylan Martin were recently engaged. Brandee Shemo and Brent Johnson are married.

Thank you to everyone who came out for Carson Peters & Iron Mountain concert. Their performance was awesome! Carson made some new young friends including Halle Holt and Colton Clark. Colton said, “It is so cool to meet someone I watch on YouTube all the time!” I know it was hot in that gym; but, they will be back next year on April 13. I’m sure it will be a lot cooler.

Thank you to the committee members George Cutchins, Wanda Shelton, Karen and Benny Bullins for all your help. My daughters, Angela and Jessica and Blake Lawson helped with concessions. David Bennett, the new school principal, hung out with us the entire time and assisted with anything and everything we needed. I am looking forward to next year.

Sandy Ridge Community Center will host a Bingo fundraiser this Saturday at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6. Come on and bring a friend or two; this is for the upkeep and maintenance of our building.

Brandee Shemo and Brent Johnson were married July 2 at Emerald Isle. Wedding vows were exchanged on the beach with family and friends in attendance. Congratulations and best wishes.

Dwayne and Paula McBride announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah, to Dylan Martin. Sarah attended North Stokes High School and is employed at Dr. Robert Edwards General Dentistry in Winston-Salem. Dylan is the son of Jerry and Sandy Martin and attended McMichael High School. He is employed at Fulp Lumber Company in Stoneville. A fall 2024 wedding is planned.

Boyd Joyce announces special services at Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church for the month of July. Wednesday Night Revival Services at 7 p.m. Supper will precede all services at 6. July 12 – Rev. Bobby Billings with special music by Sarah Pruitt. July 19 – Rev. Tracey Collins with special music by Paul Lasley and Steve Purdy. July 26 – Rev. Clay Showalter with special music by Danny Nelson. Sunday Morning Services at 9:30 – July 16, special music by Tina B. Smith.

Northern Stokes Food Pantry, located at 7257 NC Hwy. 89 in Westfield, is in need of shelf stable food. Officials there are asking community clubs and organizations and churches to consider a food drive due to Second Harvest Food Bank cutting back on the amount of food they are able to donate. For more information, call 336-351-0900.

If you were unable to attend the Stokes County Senior Center Activity meeting in Sandy Ridge, fill out the online survey at https://us2.list-manage.com/survey. This needs to be done by this Friday, July 14.

There will be a Benefit Bingo for Chubby and Lisa Richardson on Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m. at the community center; doors open at 6. Hosted by their family and friends, they have some awesome Bingo and door prizes such as themed baskets including spa, Pioneer Woman, beach, date night, ice cream, car cleaner and many more. Food will be available.

Junior and Sissy Hall Benefit Bingo will be Saturday, August 19, at 6 p.m. at The American Legion on Amostown Road. They are a great couple who are having a little bit of a hard time due to things going on beyond their control. We as family and friends want to help them out and show them that we as a community can come together and help our own. If you would like to make a donation or pre-order Bingo packs, contact Karen Bullins at 336-871-3872 or Debbie McHone at 336-871-2905.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Mariellen Fonash Switch, age 60 and Roger Dale Gaither, age 65, both of whom passed away Wednesday, July 5.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“I always count my blessings more than I count my money. I don’t work for money. Never did.” – Dolly Parton

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Coconut Sheet Cake

1 Duncan Hines white cake mix

3 eggs

1 cup milk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 small box vanilla (or almond) pudding

1 tsp. vanilla (or almond) extract

Mix together all ingredients until smooth and creamy. Pour into a 9 x 13” pan that has been greased and floured. (Baker’s Joy may be used.) Bake at 350 for 32 – 35 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Mix together 1 can cream of coconut and 1 can sweetened condensed milk. Poke holes in the hot cake and slowly pour this mixture over the cake. Let cake cool and then frost with the following: 8 oz. container of Extra Creamy Cool Whip

12 oz. frozen grated coconut (Sprinkle this over the top of the Cool Whip.) Refrigerate at least 8 hours before serving.

I made this for the concert this past Saturday and received good reviews. Easy and delicious!

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge News.