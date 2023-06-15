Sandy Ridge News

Scenes from Saturday’s Sandy Ridge Summer Bash — kids and adults — seemed to have plenty of fun. (photos by Wendy Joyce) Scenes from Saturday’s Sandy Ridge Summer Bash — kids and adults — seemed to have plenty of fun. (photos by Wendy Joyce) Scenes from Saturday’s Sandy Ridge Summer Bash — kids and adults — seemed to have plenty of fun. (photos by Wendy Joyce) Scenes from Saturday’s Sandy Ridge Summer Bash — kids and adults — seemed to have plenty of fun. (photos by Wendy Joyce) Scenes from Saturday’s Sandy Ridge Summer Bash — kids and adults — seemed to have plenty of fun. (photos by Wendy Joyce) Scenes from Saturday’s Sandy Ridge Summer Bash — kids and adults — seemed to have plenty of fun. (photos by Wendy Joyce) Scenes from Saturday’s Sandy Ridge Summer Bash — kids and adults — seemed to have plenty of fun. (photos by Wendy Joyce)

A special thank you from the Northeast Stokes Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad. We hope everyone had an amazing time at the first annual Sandy Ridge Summer Bash — what a way to kick-off the summer.

We had a great turnout. Seems like the adults had as much fun has the kids did. We appreciate all the support from our wonderful community. Thank you Easy Eats LLC and Sunset Slush of Stokes Coounty for keeping us all well fed and hydrated.

We would also like to extend a big thank you to all who donated to our cake walk — i stayed packed all day long. We also collected a great amount of food donations for the backpack program and blessing boxes here in Sandy Ridge. If you’ve never seen firemen turn into little kids, be sure to come next year’s event, it’s quite the sight.

Congratulations to the following raffle winners: Kyler Knight won the swing, Shelia Pyrtle the fire pit and Jade Hall the ice cream maker.

Community Clothes Closet will be Friday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. upstairs at Lawsonville Community Center. They will have free clothes in all sizes. Contact Abigail Spicer Watkins for more information.

Lawsonville Ruritan Bluegrass Jam is coming soon. This Jam is open to everyone the fourth Monday of every month and begins Monday, June 26 at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available; location is 4589 NC 8 Hwy. N in Lawsonville.

Attention 60+ seniors – King Senior Center is partnering with Walnut Cove Senior Center to bring classes and activities to six remote sites across Stokes County including Sandy Ridge. Come to the meeting, Monday, June 26, at 6 p.m. at Sandy Ridge Community Center to give your feedback and input about the activities you are most interested in such as exercise, games, art, tech classes and more. Thank you to Reba Dodson, Paula Hall and Tammy Bennett for attending and speaking at the last Ruritan meeting.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Teresa Shelton Mabe, age 64, who passesd away Tuesday, June 6, Joseph “Joe” Marshall Shaw, age 51, who passed away Saturday, June 10 and Louis Pack, age 77, who passed away Sunday, June 11.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“Holding a grudge will only cause you pain and suffering. Forgiveness frees you from the past and is for your benefit. Being the better person trumps falling into his or her same behavior pattern.” – Deborah M. Parise, Break Free from Your Reins

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

1 cup whole frozen strawberries

8 oz. lemonade

2 cups ice

Add the frozen strawberries, lemonade and ice to the bottom of a blender. Blend on high for several minutes until smooth. Add more ice or liquid as needed. Pour into clear glasses and garnish with a fresh lemon wedge or strawberry if desired. For an extra touch, line the rims with sugar and serve with fun straws.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge News.