Loaves and Dishes

The other day a friend (I won’t say who, Leslie) told me that she really doesn’t care about eating, it’s simply a thing to do to keep her strength up. I know the look I gave her was incredulous, suspicious, quizzical and dubious considering that I plan my entire life around my next meal. Shoot, that isn’t even truthful, I’m thinking about what I might have on Tuesday and it’s Sunday morning as I’m writing this.

So, with that in mind, I want to tell you about a place I’ve now eaten three or four times and every single instance has been awesome. In addition, the fact that the cooks are right out front in the tiniest space for cooking you’ve ever seen and you can watch them prepare every bite is spectacular. Best of all, since it is pretty far out of the way for everyone, it’s not even a place for just Danburians or Kingians or even Walnut Covians (are those even words?). Anyone can enjoy the scenic drive with views of cows, rolling hills and our beautiful mountains.

You’ll find this tiny slice of heaven way off in the wilds of Westfield where I had the sheer joy of enjoying their exquisite cuisine again last night. Even though I didn’t Instagram or Facebook it, I swear it happened!

Before I give you the whole name and the address let me just share this little tidbit. This restaurant is just a mile or so down the road from Midsummer Brewing’s Westfield location and if the weather is nice and if you enjoy a cold delicious beer then by all means, get your food to go and head to Midsummer to enjoy your meal on the picnic tables outside with a fresh from-the-tap crisp brewed beer. You can kiss me for this information later.

Do I have you screaming, “What is it Wendi?” “Get to the good stuff!” “Tell us the name of the restaurant already!” Ok, ok. It’s Luna’s Mexican Kitchen at 1003 Frans Road in Westfield at the corner of Highway 89 going towards Pilot Mountain (or away from Pilot Mountain, depending on your direction of travel).

Last night I enjoyed the Burrito Chorizo y Papa and my friend enjoyed a Chicken Chimichanga. There was so much food that we couldn’t finish it all and now I’m looking forward to lunch! In the past I’ve tried the Burrito Verde, the Chimichangas and the Pollo Fundido and all were delicious. After watching the cooks prepare a Molcajete while waiting for my own dish, I’m going to say that’s planned for my next trip (sans shrimp). See, I told you I plan meals way ahead of time.

With that, I’ll share my own recipe for Easy Guacamole. You can fix it for yourself until you can make the trek to Westfield where, I promise, you won’t be disappointed. Even folks who don’t care about eating will want to dip a chip in and taste the goodness!

Guacamole

3 ripe avocados

1 package of prepared fresh Pico de Gallo available in the fruits and veggie section

¾ tsp garlic salt

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp Cumin

½ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp cayenne (optional if you prefer some heat)

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ Cup Fresh Cilantro – chopped

1 lime wedges for squeezing

Remove the avocado skin and seed, cut into 1 inch cubes and place in a bowl. Add the Pico de gallo and garlic salt. Stir gently.

Add the cumin, black pepper, cayenne (if using) lemon juice and mix well. Smash up the avocados so that your sauce is as smooth or chunky as you like it!.

Add the Cilantro leaves and mix well, add more salt and pepper to taste. Serve with tortilla chips, garnish with lime slices and chopped cilantro leaves.

Recipe Notes

An avocado is ripe when it gives gently as you press on the skin with your thumb.

To cut up an avocado easily, cut it in half from the stem down. Remove the seed. Cut the flesh into hash mark sections. Scoop out with a spoon from each half.

Avocados start to turn brown very quickly. You’ll want to cut these up and this mix with the other ingredients pretty quickly. The lemon helps to keep it from turning brown.

Some people are very sensitive to cilantro. Pico has cilantro in it. If you need to leave the cilantro out, simply cut up tomato and onions very small to add instead. Use 1/2 cup of tomato and 1/2 an onion both chopped small.

Top with a little lime juice for a special kick and serve with lime sections for garnish.

PRO TIP: When saving this guacamole, cover with plastic wrap and put the wrap right down on top of the guacamole so that it is touching. This helps keep it from turning brown.

Wendi Spraker is CEO, food writer, recipe developer and dish washer at Loaves and Dishes. One of the Dorks with Sporks Duo, a Mother-daughter adventure in take-out Podcast. Find us on our website at Dorks with Sporks or wherever you listen to podcasts.