The Old Paths: My hometown theater

In my growing-up years, I always noticed it. How could I miss it—one of the tallest buildings in my hometown of Walnut Cove? Plus, it had two big ol’ “P’s” on it; that is certainly something that would catch a kid’s eye. Mama and Daddy told me it used to be a theater when they were kids—specifically, The Palmetto Theatre, built in 1949.

Daddy would recall how his brother, my Uncle Donald Bray, worked there as a teenager, taking up tickets at the door. Daddy, eight years younger than Donald, would tag along on Saturday afternoons and sit in the darkened theater watching Westerns, munching hot, salty popcorn. Perhaps he bought some candy and a pop to go along with it.

Daddy specifically remembers watching the 1953 Alan Ladd movie “Shane” at the Palmetto. Mrs. Ola Campbell, who helped sell tickets, came into the theater near the end of the movie and called Daddy out. No, he wasn’t in trouble; his parents simply had somewhere to be and needed little Tommy to come on along. Daddy didn’t get to see how “Shane” ended, although by now (spoiler alert!) surely he has heard the iconic line—“Shane, come back!”—cried out by the little boy as the hero rides off.

When I was a kid, the Palmetto was already closed. We had to drive nearly half an hour to Winston-Salem to see movies, unless we hit up the Bel-Air Drive-In in nearby Walkertown in warmer weather. On rare occasions, we school kids were loaded onto activity buses and driven out to Thruway Theater in Thruway Shopping Center. I recall seeing “Sounder” with my fifth-grade class and “Gone With the Wind” in seventh grade.

But on the old paths, my school-age parents had the luxury of a movie theater in their own town. In the late 1950s, Daddy’s high school class went down to the Palmetto on a school day to see the movie “I’d Climb the Highest Mountain.” Mama remembers walking down to the Palmetto with her fifth-grade class from their school up on Summit Street to see Walt Disney’s animated “Cinderella.”

Mama’s most vivid memories of The Palmetto Theatre center around the Elvis phenomenon of the mid- to late-1950s. The movie house was packed when his movies came to town. Mama says local teens went wild when Elvis appeared onscreen; they stood up in the luxurious lounger seats, screaming and hollering! (I figure if we did that at the big theaters in Winston-Salem these days, they would call security to have us tossed.)

But the Palmetto wasn’t just a movie house. It was also an events center—hence the spelling of “theatre” rather than “theater.” (The usage of the two spellings is worth a Google.) My Daddy’s high school class graduated there in 1959. The theater hosted many musical concerts as well, including shows by bluegrass legend Bill Monroe and country music star Ernest Tubb, the Texas Troubadour!

I always felt a bit cheated that my generation never had a place like the Palmetto when I was growing up in The Cove. That was one reason that teenaged Leslie daydreamed of leaving her hometown—nothing to do there. The old Palmetto was simply a deteriorating building with those intriguing “P’s” on the upper bricks and pigeons flying in and out of the high-up windows.

So imagine the thrill I received when I, too, was able to attend my first-ever event at the Palmetto in July 2021! The dedicated group of community members who had labored hard to restore our town’s event center to its former glory made it possible for my generation to experience what our parents did—for us to see what “the big deal” was.

Right away, I saw what “the big deal” was. Walking into the theater and knowing pretty much everyone there was the first major thrill. When I enter big-city cinemas, I generally watch movies with a bunch of strangers. Same thing if I attend a concert at a big venue.

Now don’t get me wrong—I like doing those things, too. But there was something heart-tugging about enjoying the concert at the Palmetto with folks I actually knew. I sat surrounded by friends, neighbors and my parents in those comfy lounger-type seats where Daddy and Mama used to go on dates in the late ‘50s.

I mean, think about it: Those dates eventually led to my very existence! And the star of the show which reopened the newly-renovated Palmetto on that hot July night was my old schoolmate and current bluegrass legend, Alan Bibey, whose parents probably went on dates to that same theatre! We had come full-circle.

Then came the day this past October when I myself stood on that big stage at the Palmetto as a guest speaker at a Christian women’s conference. My heart was overwhelmed to realize that now I was an event at this iconic theater in my hometown! Nobody stood up on chairs to scream and holler, but hey, I’m no Elvis.

However, no Palmetto event has moved me as much as when I saw my first-ever movie there earlier this month. I could feel the excitement mounting as my hubster and I parked nearby and walked to the theater, waving joyfully at relatives and church friends, calling out happily to townspeople I hadn’t seen in years. Mrs. Ola Campbell wasn’t in the ticket booth, but there sat my cousin Don handing us red tickets we had bought for only $2. Inside was the smell of freshly-popped popcorn, selling for only $1—same price for candy and drinks. No highway robbery like the big chain theaters!

Once we chose our seats, we could hardly stop chatting animatedly to those around us because we knew pretty much everybody. The atmosphere was electric. We did manage to settle down as “White Christmas” came on—a very clear picture on the big screen.

I watch this movie every Christmas on my home TV and have also seen it at large urban theaters over the course of several Decembers. But never have I enjoyed it more than that Friday night in my hometown theater in the company of folks I knew and loved. My eyes weren’t exactly dry by movie’s end, and it wasn’t just because of the surprise snow falling onscreen as Bing and company crooned the title track.

It was because I was home. I was finally experiencing what I had only heard tales of from my parents. I felt as if I had been transported back to a simpler and more wholesome time.

When the movie was over, it seemed as if we didn’t even want to leave. We stayed near our seats, then we loitered in the lobby. When we finally made it outside, we congregated on the concrete—still fellowshipping with much laughter and joy. It was a night I will never forget. If I believed in magic, I would say it was magical.

And God willing, I plan to do it all over again on Friday night, Dec. 16, when another of my favorite Christmas movies, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” plays at The Palmetto Theatre for only $2 per ticket. For a grand total of $3, I may even buy me some popcorn, a candy bar and a pop! Y’all come on down there with me, and let’s escape back to the 1940s with George Bailey, Clarence the guardian angel and the rest of the Capra crew. I’ll bring the tissues.

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.