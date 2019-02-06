Nancy Reynolds News

Jan Cox is a patient in the Whitaker Care Rehab Center in Winston Salem.

We are so thankful the weather is warmer!

Damon and Sybil Inman celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on January 31st. Congratulations to a wonderful couple!

David and Linda Gibson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary recently also. Congratulations!

Happy birthday to Judy Lupo and Jan Cook.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will hold their monthly meeting February 7th at 7 PM. We are accepting new applications for membership. They are selling $50 tickets on a $5,000 money giveaway on May 4th.

The Rock House Ruritan Club is sponsoring a turkey shoot every Saturday night weather permitting. The doors open at 5 p.m. with the shooting starting at 6 p.m. Food and homemade deserts are available. The club is located 5 miles east of Pilot Mountain on Highway 268 near the Double Creek Fire Department.

Prayers are needed for Audrey Tilley, Bailey and Marion Nunn, Homer Hicks, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Moorefield, Hallie Hall, Ann Gordon, Basil Gordon, Kathy Bottoms, Don Collins, Sanders McHone, Ruby Marshall, Alfred McCreary, Ersie McIntrye, Lanny and Shirley Martin, Ronnie Lynch, Claude and Sue Williamson, Betty Humphries, Elizabeth Essick, Linda Jones, Vicki Gordon, Scottie Marshall, Debbie Manring, Allen Puckett, Teresa Sisk, Hickman Simmons, Delano Creson, Mary Jessup and our troops.

