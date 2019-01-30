Sandy Ridge News

Blake Melvin who is now an official Sandy Ridge Ruritan and Andrea Finch, 2018 Ruritan of the Year. - -

Everyone is invited to a Sweetheart Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 5 pm in the Riverside Baptist Fellowship Hall. Meal consists of spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink for $8/person. There will be games and door prizes including a Sweetheart Basket filled with goodies.

Sandy Ridge Music Association welcomes, for the first time, Mark Templeton and Karen Webb to Sandy Ridge Community Center on Saturday, February 9, beginning at 6 pm. Southern Gentlemen will be performing as well. Come on out and bring a friend, or two, and support us as we strive to keep bluegrass and gospel music alive on ‘The Ridge’. Also, please plan to attend our 2nd Annual Bluegrass Open Jam on Saturday, April 13, from 10 am to 5 pm at The Stanley Farm. Any vendors interested, please contact me at 336-613-5315. Vendors to date are: Truly Free Jewelry by Heather Berry Mabe, Stick A Pin In It by Maria, MBCA Crafts & Accessories by Mitzie Shaver, Amicitia Soaps by Leigh Tippit, Just For You Crafts by Gray & Jean Doby, Candy Man Creations by Trenton Phelps and T& T Quilts & Collectibles by Tina Healey & Tammi Potter.

Happy birthday to the following:

January 31 – Brook Joyce

February 1 – Patrick Ellington, David Ferguson

February 2 – Wesley A. Hawkins, Darlene H. Dill, Ty Easter

February 3 – Sarah Greer

February 4 – Seth Lewis

February 5 – Gene Isbell, Connie Nance

February 6 – Phillip Coleman

Congratulations to Sarah Greer – lucky #7! Go by and get your free dessert with purchase of a meal from The Ridge Restaurant.

Birthdays are listed on the Sandy Ridge Ruritan Club Community Birthday Calendar.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Betty Lou Shelton Collins who passed away Wednesday, January 23, at the age of 76.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“You wouldn’t worry so much about what others think of you if you realized how seldom they do.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

7 Up Biscuits

4 cups Bisquick

1 cup sour cream

1 cup 7UP

½ cup melted butter

Mix Bisquick, sour cream and 7 UP. Dough will be very soft – don’t worry. Knead and fold dough until coated with your baking mix. Pat dough out and cut biscuits using a round biscuit/cookie cutter. Melt butter in bottom of cookie sheet pan or 9 x 13 casserole dish. Place biscuits on top of melted butter and bake at 425 degrees for 12 – 15 minutes or until brown.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

