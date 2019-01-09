Loaves and Dishes

Recently, I was asked on my website, “Why do you always include a spoonful of sugar in the vegetables, that doesn’t seem right to me.”

To riff on a Julia Childs quote, I’ll just say, “If you are afraid of sugar in your vegetables then use honey.”

Adding a little something sweet to your more bitter vegetables rounds out the flavor and brings out the natural sweetness that is hiding in most of them. Besides, when I was about 22-years-old and a newlywed working as a home health nurse, one of my 90-year-old patients was fixing her lunch and told me as she added a spoonful of sugar to her pinto beans, “This little bit of sugar makes my beans taste like heaven. Always add sugar to your vegetables for good taste.”

She didn’t seem like someone to argue with. I’ve been doing it that way ever since. If you don’t believe that a little sugar does improve veggies, the next time you open a can of peas prepare them in your usual fashion and then taste them. Add a single spoonful of sugar to the whole dish, stir and give it time to dissolve and coat and then taste again. You’ll taste the subtle but magnificent difference.

That said, with vegetables I find myself adding most of the following:

A fat – like bacon grease, butter, oil.

A brightly flavored onion, scallion, green onion or garlic.

Something a tad spicy like a pinch of cayenne pepper or a dash of hot sauce.

And a small bit of an acid like lemon juice or a vinegar.

A small taste of sugar, honey, molasses, etc.

Sometimes a smoky component like bacon, ham, ham hock, smoked turkey leg, etc.

I think this makes most vegetables just about perfect. There are many variations you can try, but that’s the basic idea. What do you add to vegetables to make them taste just perfect? I would love to know! You can find me over on my website at www.loavesanddishes.net or by email at wendi@loavesanddishes.net

As an example of the above, I’ll share my popular crockpot green beans recipe with you. I know many of my website readers made this dish for the holidays and it’s just as perfect for using canned beans after the holidays!

1 quart jar of green beans or 2 14.5 oz cans of green beans drained

2 cloves of garlic or 1 tsp, minced

2 Tbsp. unsalted sweet cream butter

1 tbsp. brown sugar

2 strips of bacon – raw – cut into 1-2 inch pieces

1 cup chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste, usually about 1 tsp. salt and ½ tsp pepper

Mix all of the above listed ingredients together in the crockpot and set on low. Cook for 6-8 hours.

This recipe feeds 4 people a ½ cup serving. If you need more, increase the recipe by the amount you need. It increases well.

