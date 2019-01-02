Francisco News

Hope everyone got what they wanted for Christmas. I am blessed. We were able to have a safe and healthy holiday. I did experience something different a couple of days before Christmas though. My daughter, sister and I went to Cana, VA to get our usual Christmas candy and on the way back, I had to stop at the Mount Airy post office to mail a package for work. While at the parking lot of the post office, I couldn’t help but notice an SUV with the back gate open. A man was getting his llama out of the SUV! Yep, it was a llama. So I stopped to inquire about his pet. It was a very friendly creature that didn’t seem to mind being petted. I guess the man noticed my concern when the llama became face to face with me. He said, “Don’t be afraid, she just wants to give you sugars.” So there two days before Christmas, in the post office parking lot, in the middle of Mount Airy, I got kissed by a llama. You can’t make this stuff up!

Our first community FarmFest meeting will be Sunday afternoon, January 13, at the Francisco Community Building. This meeting is open to the public and is scheduled from 2:00-4:00 pm. Our Francisco FarmFest was such a huge success in 2018 and we want our next one to be even better. Bring your ideas and help us plan our next Francisco FarmFest 2019!

The Francisco Community Building will be sponsoring another Raise the Roof event Saturday, January 19, from 4:30-7:30 pm. This time, they are having a breakfast for supper buffet. Who doesn’t love breakfast for supper? All proceeds will be going to the community building roof fund. Everyone is invited to attend.

Congratulations to Brittney Brown and Dan Speeney on their engagement!! Brittney is the daughter of Ben and Paige Brown and granddaughter of Wayne and Laura Flippin of the Collinstown community.

Please be in prayer for the Ella Jessup France family and the Danny Wall family. These two families lost precious loved ones during the holidays. Please lift them up in prayer. Also be in prayer for Betty Wright, Edna Earl Womble and Jennifer Overby.

From Francisco, we wish you a wonderful and blessed New Year!