Nancy Reynolds News

We hope everyone had a safe and happy Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Our family would like to wish all our readers a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year!

Happy birthday to Antoinette Williams and Durwood Bennett!

Audrey Tilley has returned home from the hospital.

The Rock House Ruritan Club would like to thank you for your support this past year. With your help, they have paid medicine bills, utility payments, gave away two $1,000 scholarships at North Stokes, purchased school supplies for Nancy Reynolds, adopted a lady at the nursing home who does not have any family, adopted two girls for Christmas to help a single mom, collected toys for Toys For Tots, donated to the Seeds of Hope, Pilot Outreach the Alzheimer’s unit locally just to name a few. Together we have made a difference with your support. Thank you!

The Rock House Ruritan Club is sponsoring a turkey shoot every Saturday night weather permitting. The doors open at 5 p.m. with the shooting starting at 6 p.m. Food and homemade desserts are available. The club is located 5 miles east of Pilot Mountain on Highway 268 near the Double Creek Fire Department.

Prayers are needed for Audrey Tilley, Bailey and Marion Nunn, Homer Hicks, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Moorefield, Hallie Hall, Ann Gordon, Basil Gordon, Kathy Bottoms, Don Collins, Sanders McHone, Ruby Marshall, Alfred McCreary, Ersie McIntrye, Lanny and Shirley Martin, Ronnie Lynch, Claude & Sue Williamson, Betty Humphries, Elizabeth Essick, Linda Jones, Vicki Gordon, Scottie Marshall, Debbie Manring, Allen Puckett, Teresa Sisk, Hickman Simmons, Delano Creson, Mary Jessup and our troops.

