Loaves and Dishes

That’s a deeply paraphrased quote from the new ‘A Star is Born’ (and go see it, it’s good) but we won’t talk about that now because this is a food column and not a movie review column. You’ll know that to be true because we are interviewing a County Commissioner Candidate today.

Wait. What? Food Column? County Commissioner? Yes, it’s true.

This is where I’m using my one stage to say the thing I have to say. Food is power. Food has the capacity to bring people together and to take them home.

Don’t believe me? Invite someone over to dinner who has different views. Prepare a fine meal. Stay away from politics and religion for discussion and see what happens. In no time at all, everyone will be smiling and sharing stories and you’ll see each other as the human beings you are. As an example, I chatted via email with Greg Collins for today’s column about food.

Today’s candidate is Greg Collins, County Commissioner Candidate. I can’t thank Greg enough for being super-fast in answering my initial request and in letting me know what was happening so that we could set a time for this interview.

Greg says that his favorite foods run the gamut but that his most favorite is good ol’ down home southern cooking because of the wonderful memories that it brings. He talked about church homecomings (who doesn’t love the spread at a homecoming?) and family reunions as well as family time in general.

Of course, like most of us, he says his family has learned to cut back on the salt, sugar and fat through the years.

Greg says that he had the wonderful benefit of being a student at the Francisco Elementary where his mother taught as a Kindergarten teacher. His mom, Sara Collins, would sometimes slip him a small slice of hot, straight out of the oven yellow cornbread with butter on it that was baked by Ms. Annie Rogers, the cafeteria manager.

He also remembers when it was hog killing time and the family making fresh sausage. He says that there is literally nothing like the taste of homegrown and handmade canned sausage. The tenderloin is unforgettable too. Our grocery store brands just can’t hold a candle to those memories.

When asked about the one ingredient that he can’t live without, Greg says that he is a devout ice tea drinker. He drinks it year round but only once per day (all day long).

In the kitchen, a good sharp knife is his favorite tool because you use it throughout preparing a great meal.

After chatting with Greg, I know we can all hope for an invitation to dinner. He says that both he and his wife Susan love to cook. For guests, they like to prepare fried chicken (my favorite!), green beans, potatoes, biscuits, squash casserole and corn. Dessert would be a slice of Susan’s always perfect Sour Cream Chocolate Pound Cake! (I’ll be right over Greg!).

Greg shared that when they cook together that sometimes there are comments about how he uses every dish in the kitchen and doesn’t clean as he goes much to his wife’s chagrin.

In typical good humor, Greg also shared that as newlyweds, he and Susan needed to bake a cake and argued about whose mother’s recipe they should use finally deciding that they would BOTH bake their own mother’s pound cake. Come to find out, each of their mother’s pound cake recipes were identical! He reports that there has been peace in the kitchen ever since, except when he doesn’t clean up after himself.

Greg was gracious enough to share his favorite recipe with us and I think you will agree it sound DELICIOUS! He says that he enjoys watching Alton Brown on the Food Network and this recipe from Alton always makes a perfect meal.

I hope you'll come on over to my website at www.loavesanddishes.net and look for some good side dishes to go with Greg's Tenderloin, I can think of a few right now!

I’ll be back in two weeks to use my stage a little bit more to chat about the power of food and how it’s something we all share. Cheers!

Beef Tenderloin in Salt Crust

Ingredients

5 cups all-purpose flour

3 cups kosher salt

3 tablespoons fresh ground black pepper

5 egg whites

1 1/2 cups water

1/2 cup chopped fresh herbs (parsley, thyme, and/or sage)

1 (6 to 7-pound) whole beef tenderloin, trimmed

1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions

Place the flour, salt and pepper in a large mixing bowl. In another bowl, whisk the egg whites and water and add to the dry ingredients along with 2 tablespoons of the herbs. Using a potato masher, mash until the mixture begins to come together like a dough. Finally, knead with your hands for 1 to 2 minutes. Place mix in a large zip-top bag, seal, and let stand at room temperature for 4 hours, or up to 24 hours.

After resting, transfer dough to a floured surface and roll out to 3/16-inch thickness, approximately a 24 by 18-inch rectangle. Trim away extra dough, if necessary. Sprinkle the remaining herbs on the center section of the dough and gently press down.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

In order to achieve uniform cooking, fold over slender tail end of tenderloin and tie with kitchen twine.

Set a large electric griddle at its highest setting; brush the tenderloin with the olive oil and sear on all sides until well browned, approximately 10 minutes. Rest the meat for at least 5 minutes or until it is cool to the touch so as not to melt the dough.

Place the tenderloin in the center of the dough. Fold top part of dough over, flipping back about 1-inch of dough onto itself. Repeat with the bottom half of the dough. Press together the 2 flaps of dough and seal. Make sure the dough is not too tight around the tenderloin. At the ends of the tenderloin, press together dough to form a seal and cut away any excess. Transfer to a sheet pan, place in the oven and roast to an internal temperature of 125 degrees F, approximately 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 30 minutes or up to 1 hour. The tenderloin will continue to cook 10 to 15 degrees more. Cut salt crust at 1 end and extract meat by pulling out of dough tube. Slice and serve immediately.

