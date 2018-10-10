Francisco News

It’s time for Bingo again. The Francisco Ladies Auxiliary will be having their Fall Frolic Bingo Saturday, October 13, at the Francisco Community Building. Hot dogs will be ready at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. The cost is $20 for 20 games and all prizes are fall themed. All are welcome to come out and enjoy the fun.

Francisco Presbyterian Church will have their Homecoming Service Sunday, October 14. The service will begin at 11:00 am with special “surprise” music and lunch will follow the service. Everyone is invited to attend.

The Francisco Ruritan Club will be having a Pancake Breakfast Saturday morning, October 27, at the Francisco Community Building. This was such a huge success last spring; they decided to have another go at it. The pancakes will be hot and ready at 7:00 am and the cost is your generous donation. This is an “all you can eat” breakfast, so bring a healthy appetite! Just call this IHOP – Francisco style! The Francisco Community Building is located at 7104 Hwy. 89 W., Westfield, NC 27053. All proceeds go to the Ruritan Club to help support all the wonderful things they do for the community.

The Francisco Ladies Auxiliary is planning its annual Christmas Bazaar scheduled for Saturday morning, December 1, at the Francisco Community Building. Any vendors interested in setting up a table to sell crafts, gifts, or other items can call Texie Jessup at 336-351-4142.

Prayers for the Curtis Pack family; Curtis passed away last Friday at Universal Healthcare in King. Please lift this precious family up in your prayers.