Sandy Ridge News

Make plans to attend the 12th Annual “Ridge Fest” on Saturday, October 13 from 10 am to 3 pm at Northeast Stokes Fire Dept. Hosted by the Sandy Ridge Ruritans, this is a day of giving back to the community with free stew, drink and dessert. Also, there will be vendors, crafts, car show and much more. Entertainment will be provided by Roger Wells. Thanks to all the local businesses who are sponsoring this event. Vendors are welcome, and no application or fees apply. Bring your own table and chairs.

Northeast Stokes Volunteer Fire Dept. will be collecting items through October 13 for the flood victims in Columbus and Bladen Counties. No water is needed at this time; but, you may donate nonperishable food, cleaning products, paper products, hygiene products, baby food, baby products and pet food. You may drop off goods at the station Monday – Friday from 9 to 12 noon. You may also bring items to the Ridgefest on October 13.

Sandy Ridge Community Building Annual Fundraiser is underway. Please see any committee member if you wish to purchase a ticket. A donation of $5 per ticket or 5 for $20 is greatly appreciated. Drawing for a Kirby Vacuum Cleaner and Carpet Cleaner including all attachments (valued at over $1,000) will be at the Ridge Fest on October 13. All proceeds will be used for upkeep and maintenance of the building, and you do not need to be present to win.

Sandy Ridge Music Association welcomes Southern Gentlemen and By Grace on Saturday, October 13, at The Sandy Ridge Community Center. Both these groups are seasoned bluegrass musicians and singers. By Grace band members are: Mark Atkins on mandolin, Ben Atkins on guitar, Tony Woods on banjo, Josh Shuler on dobro and Alton Vaden on bass. Southern Gentlemen band members are: Johnny Johnson on guitar, Bobby Whitlock on banjo and finger picked guitar and Steve Shivley on bass. The Fitzgerald Family will be opening up beginning at 6 pm. Come on out and support our efforts to keep bluegrass and gospel music alive at the ‘The Ridge’. As always, we will have bbq and hotdogs (with homemade chili), chips, drinks and dessert and 50/50 raffle.

Hilltop Baptist Church will hold a ladies meeting on Friday, October 9 at 6:30 in the fellowship building. Everyone is welcome to join them for devotions and snacks. Their Annual Community Stew will be Saturday, November 3 beginning at 12 noon. Free for the community will be chicken stew, chili beans and hot dogs. They will have games for the kids, so mark your calendars. Brother Don Ball will be back for a revival on November 5 – 9 (Monday – Friday) beginning at 7:30 pm with special singing nightly.

Stoked 4 Christ Youth Rally is a super event for middle, high school and college students to attend. This is scheduled for Monday, October 22 from 7 – 8 pm in the Sandy Ridge School Gym. Matt Lindsey from Living Word Ministries, King, NC, will be the featured guest speaker.

Sandy Ridge PTA Fall Carnival will be Saturday, November 3rd from 11am-3pm. Mark your calendars!

American Red Cross Blood Drive will be Saturday, November 10, at Sandy Ridge Community Center from 9 to 1:30 pm. To make an appointment in advance, call Lena Priddy at 871-2529. There is an urgent need for blood and platelet donations since more than 170 blood drives were cancelled due to Hurricane Florence. Check out their website if you are able to donate before November 10.

The Sandy Ridge Ruritans are selling Mrs. Pumpkin’s chicken pies, spaghetti and brownies. Contact Angie Watkins Joyce on Facebook or call 816- 5054 to place your order. You must pay at time of order or at Ridgefest on October 13. Check out their Pumpkin Patch at the fire department. Large pumpkins are $8, medium $5 and small are $3. Honor system is in place; so, just place money in box provided. Pumpkin contest will be held again this year. To enter: buy a large pumpkin from the patch and either carve or decorate it. Post a picture on Sandy Ridge Ruritans Facebook page and tag them. You must have your entry in by October 30. Winners will be announced at the Trunk or Treat on Wed., October 31, at the fire department.

Happy birthday to the following:

October 11 – Jeremiah Ray Duncan, Molly Annnette Greer, Polly Hawkins Dilts, Karli Knight, Joy Tucker

October 14 – Gary Shelton, Tyler W. Baity

October 15 – Frank L. Williams, Jeremy Woods, Timmy Shumaker

October 16 – Serenity Aaliyah Shuff, Gabrielle Beaver

October 17 – Kelly O. James, Donnie Amos, Carolyn W. Shelton, Connie Gunter

Birthdays are on the Sandy Ridge Ruritan Club Community Birthday Calendar. If you are interested in ordering a 2019 calendar, contact any Ruritan member. They are a great Christmas gift.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“I’ve read the last page of the Bible. It’s all going to turn out all right.” –Billy Graham

TRIED MISC. RECIPES:

**How to clean your ceramic stove top** This will make your stovetop shine!

You will need baking soda, spray bottle filled with distilled white vinegar, a clean towel and a microfiber cloth.

Be sure stovetop is cool. Spray surface with vinegar. Then, sprinkle baking soda over the vinegar. Place a clean towel that has been dipped in hot water (wring it out good) over the baking soda and vinegar. Let sit for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the towel and wipe off stovetop with a microfiber cloth. Spray surface with vinegar again and using the microfiber cloth, buff out any streaks. Repeat as often as needed until stovetop is free of residue.

**How to clean your oven**

Put 4 tbsp. baking soda in a small bowl. Add 3 – 4 drops of Dawn Dish Detergent on top of the baking soda. Add 3 tbsp. of lemon juice. Pour in 5 tbsp. vinegar slowly. Mix everything into a paste. Slather in your oven on the bottom, sides and glass if you need to. Leave it on for a couple of hours or overnight. Using a sponge, you may want to scrub on the scorched areas, then simply wipe out using a damp cloth. If you have some burned on areas that have been there for a long time, you may need to reapply a few times before they are completely gone.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

