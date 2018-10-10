Nancy Reynolds News

The turkey shoots will be held every Saturday night at the Rock House Ruritan Club. Food will be available at 5 p.m. with the shooting starting at 6 p.m. The club is located on Highway 268, five miles east of Pilot Mountain.

The Double Creek Fire Department will have their annual chicken stew on November 3 with live music starting at 5:30 p.m.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Michael Palmer who passed away with cancer. His funeral service was held Sunday afternoon at Jessup Grove Baptist Church. He was the Pilot Mountain Police Chief before he had cancer.

Tommy Johnson is a patient at the Baptist Hospital with pneumonia.

Eric Simmons had neck surgery this past week.

Happy Birthday to Delano Creson and Sue Williamson.

Prayer list includes Terry Inman, Kathy Bottoms, Bro. Don Collins, Sanders McHone, Billy Bottoms, Mary Sue Chapman, Ruby Marshall, Alfred McCreary, Mike Hill, Ersie McIntyre, Barbara Jessup, Tim Boyd, Lanny and Shirley Martin, Ronnie Lynch, Claude and Sue Williamson, Betty Humphries, Debbie Manring, Dorothy Simmons, Homer Hicks, Ann Gordon, Hallie Hall, Ricky Tise, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Gary Joe Simmons, Robbie Moorefield, Basil Gordon, Linda Jones, Donna Edwards, Elizabeth Essick, Vicki Gordon, Scotty Marshall, and Allen Puckett. Billy Gibson, Teresa Sisk, and Hickman Simmons.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Juanita-Gordy-color.jpg