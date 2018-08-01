Cooperative Extension News

As the summer days keep rolling on, most people are still focused on keeping their vegetable garden producing, especially with the recent rains throughout Stokes County. August is a great time to plant for a fall vegetable garden. Fall gardens might not have the same popularity as spring gardens, but there are many vegetables that can grow great as the weather cools. Plants that work for your fall garden are lettuce, spinach, carrots, beets, mustard, turnips, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale, and collards.

Before you plant a new garden, it always helps to do a little groundwork first. After choosing a good garden spot with full sun, be sure that you perform a soil test, unless you have already taken one in the past two years. You can pick up the soil test boxes at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Stokes County office in Danbury, and testing is fee-free through N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services until Thanksgiving.

The turnaround on tests this time of year is typically around two weeks, so you have plenty of time to get the results back before you plant. Once you receive your soil test results, you will know exactly what amendments, if any, you will need to make your garden ready. If you have garden questions or would like more information, contact Bryan Hartman at the Stokes County Cooperative Extension office at 336-593-8179 or by email at bkhartma@ncsu.edu.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Hartman_Bryan.jpg