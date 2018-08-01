Sandy Ridge News

Sandy Ridge Music Association welcomes Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys and The Shelton Brothers on Saturday, August 11 beginning at 6 pm at Sandy Ridge Community Center. They have bluegrass music at Spencer Penn Event Center and at the Rotary building in Stuart on a monthly basis as well. We are located in the middle of these two venues. They have wonderful turnouts, and we could too! We have had fantastic groups to come and perform in our little community. Some of the best bluegrass bands you’ll ever hear are booked for future events. Come on out to the Sandy Ridge Community Center and help us keep bluegrass music alive at The Ridge.

Sandy Ridge Community Tent Revival will begin Sunday, August 12 through Friday, August 17. Randy Cook stated, “For the first time, we will have Sunday morning service at 11 am under the tent. Hopefully, I will be preaching and there will be singing by The Butcher Family and By Grace. Nightly services will begin at 7:30 pm. On Sunday night, Rev. Eric Goff will be speaking. Monday – Thursday, Rev. Jesse Butcher will be speaking. On Friday, Brother Barry Spears, a former biker and member of Hell’s Angels will be speaking. On Thursday and Friday, some of the residents from The Quiet Heart Women’s Mission, which is a faith-based residential women’s facility for ladies, 18 and up, who are struggling with drug abuse or drug related issues, will be giving their testimony. Also, on these two nights, The Baux Mountain Girls will be singing. We are having this tent revival at the same location as previous years – 1869 NC Hwy.770.” For more information, call 336-407-3295 or check out Sandy Ridge Community Tent Revival on Facebook. Plan to attend and bring a friend!

Check out the new digital sign at True Light Baptist Church beside of the community center. It looks great!

Sandy Ridge Community Building Annual Fundraiser is under way. Buy a ticket for a chance to win a Kirby Vacuum Cleaner & attachments. Kaye Isbell is donating this, and you may contact her for additional information. All proceeds will be used for maintenance and upkeep of the building. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. The drawing will be held at the Ridge Fest in October, and you do not need to be present to win. If you wish to buy a ticket, contact any SR Community Center Committee member.

Happy birthday to the following:

August 2 – Waylon Shelton, Lisa Mabe

August 3 – Chad Shelton

August 4 – Liam Huston Swaim, Jean Durham

August 5 – Natasha Tucker, Karter Knight, Marsha McHone, Carolyn Conner

August 6, Roselyn Beaver, Heather F. Bowling

August 7 – Rev. Evelyn Lemons, Alicia H. Gunter

August 8 – Kay Frye, Tim Harrell, Tyler Smith

Birthdays are on the Sandy Ridge Ruritan Club Community Birthday Calendar.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no one has been before. — Albert Einstein

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE

We have family night at my house once a week. My daughters, daughter-in-law and myself take turns cooking, and we usually like to try out new recipes. But, I sure do have some picky grandchildren that don’t like to try new things. So, this past week we had breakfast for supper; and, they loved it. Well, almost of them.

Biscuits and Gravy Bake

1 12-oz. tube refrigerated biscuits

6 eggs

½ cup milk

½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. salt

1 lb. cooked sausage

1 cup shredded cheese

For the gravy:

4 tbsp. butter

4 tbsp. flour

salt & pepper to taste

2 cups milk

Cut each biscuit into 8 pieces. Set aside. In a bowl, mix the eggs, ½ cup milk, ½ tsp. salt and ½ tsp. pepper. Set aside. In a saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, salt and pepper and slowly add the cups of milk. Simmer, stirring, until it’s thickened. In a greased 9 x 13 glass baking dish, layer the biscuits, sausage, cheese, egg mixture and gravy. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-45 minutes, until the eggs on the bottom are cooked.

Since we had about 11 last week, Tabitha doubled the recipe and we only had a little left.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

