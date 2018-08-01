Nancy Reynolds News

Sympathy is extended to the family of Mrs. Audrey Marshall who passed away July 24th at Priddy Manor Assisted Living in King. She is survived by her four daughters: Linda Holland, Ava Cain, Shelby Adams, Pam Burch and one son Jerry Marshall. She was preceded in death by her husband J C Marshall. Funeral services were held Friday at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. She was buried at the Rock House Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Chad Goins. He was the son of Janie & Junior Goins.

Also sympathy for the family of Iris Lynch. Please pray for these families.

On August 18 at 6 PM, the Chuck Wagon Gang will be singing at the First Baptist Church of Stanleyville located at 851 Ziglar Road. Free admission but a love offering will be taken up.

Happy Birthday this week to Kayla Lewis, Ruth Robertson, James Cook and Will Edwards.

Ruth Robertson enjoyed a few days at the beach for her birthday with Debbie & Jasmine Robertson.

Tom Tilley was involved in a truck accident Thursday morning and was taken to the Baptist Hospital where he stayed overnight for observations.

Rock House Ruritan Club will have The Todd Gordon Memorial Tractor Show on August 4th from 8 to 1 PM. Come join the hayride and tractor parade at 9:30 AM. There will be a black smith demonstration, grinding cornmeal, a children’s barrel train ride, a mini donut shack and a live band. The bank features Travis Frye and Blue Mountain Band with Henry Mabe on the fiddle at 11 AM. Food will be available for breakfast and lunch .This event is free. The club is selling tickets for $10 each for a $1,000 money giveaway. Each person who buys a ticket, gets a free hot dog and drink. Tents will be available for shade. See you there!

There will also be a huge yard sale upstairs.

The Stokes County Bookmobile will be at the Rock House Ruritan Club parking lot every 3rd Monday from 10 to 11 AM. The club is located at 2889 Hwy 268E, Pinnacle, NC 27043.

