Sandy Ridge News

Smith Chapel Baptist Church will be having revival with Brother Don Ball beginning Sunday, June 3 at 6:00 pm and Monday the 4th through Wednesday the 6th at 7 pm. Everyone is invited to come and join them.

Riverside Baptist Church has rescheduled their baptism for Sunday June 3 at 4 pm at the lower picnic shelter at Moratock Park. Promise Baptist Church from Thomasville (Pastor David Hedrick) will also participate. Carolyn Manuel stated that at least ten members have confirmed their baptism. A short service will follow the baptism. After the service, hot dogs will be served. All who wish are welcome to attend/participate. A revival is planned for Fri. June 8 at 7 pm, Sat, June 9 at 7 pm, Sunday morning at 11 am following Sunday School and Sun night at 6 pm. Rev. Randy Roberts will be speaking with special singing nightly. Plan to attend on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17, as the women of the church cook breakfast for the men at 8:30 am. All are invited. Sunday school will follow at 10 am and Sunday morning worship at 11 am.

Sandy Ridge Music Association welcomes County Line Cut-Ups and By Grace to Sandy Ridge Community Center on Saturday, June 9 at 6 pm. County Line Cut-Ups, formerly Smoky Hollow Bluegrass, band members are: Bradley Hutchens, Roger Devine, Alex Cheek and Tim Rice. This is a local band from Lawsonville area that has performed before and they are fantastic. By Grace, founded in 2008, is a 5-piece traditional bluegrass gospel band featuring Mark Atkins on mandolin, Ben Atkins on guitar, Tony Woods on banjo, Josh Shuler on dobro and Alton Vaden on upright bass. This is also a local band from the Madison area. Join us, bring a friend and help us to keep bluegrass music alive in “The Ridge”.

Oak Ridge Baptist Church will have their homecoming on Sunday, June 10. Worship service will begin at 10:30 and special singing will be by The Vintage Quartet. Meal will follow after worship service. Vacation Bible School will begin on Sunday, June 24 through Friday, June 29. The topic for this year’s VBS is ‘Game On’. Thank you, Barbara Spencer, for the update.

Delta UMC will have their Vacation Bible School beginning Monday, June 25, through Friday, June 29 from 6 until 8 pm. This is intergenerational from pre-school through adult with the topic ‘Rolling River Rampage’.

East Stokes Outreach Ministry in Walnut Cove is in need of size 4 and 5 diapers and wipes. They have posted the following: If your church, or civic group, is looking for something to do, our pantry needs some extra love/help after hours. We have food to sort and stock, and shelves that need to be rearranged for expiration.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“A friend is one who knows you and loves you just the same.” –Elbert Hubbard

