Nancy Reynolds News

Happy Belated Birthday to Nina Whitley on May 21st!

Happy Birthday to Matthew Cook and Tim Beasley.

Larry Cole is a resident of Village Care in King.

Johnny Smith has returned home after being in the hospital.

Robbie Morefield is a patient at the Forsyth Memorial Hospital.

The Stokes County Bookmobile will be at the Rock House Ruritan Club parking lot every 3rd Monday. The club is located at 2889 Hwy 268E, Pinnacle, NC 27043.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will be having a yard sale Friday, June 1st and Saturday, June 2nd at their building located at 2889 NC Hwy. 268, Pinnacle, NC from 8 AM to 2 PM. 5 miles east of Pilot Mountain. If you want to rent a table, it is $15 for 1 and 2 for $25. Please contact Nancy Speaks at 336-351-4110 or Mary Romine at 336-407-4679.

Prayer list includes Alfred McCreary, Mike Hill, Chassie Pell, Barbara Jessup, Tim Boyd, Lanny and Shirley Martin, Ronnie Lynch, Audrey and Tom Tilley, Claude and Sue Williamson, Betty Humphries, Debbie Manring, Dorothy Simmons, Homer Hicks, Ann Gordon, Hallie Hall, Ricky Tise, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Gary Joe Simmons, Robbie Moorefield, Basil Gordon, Linda Jones, Donna Edwards, Deborah Inman, Elizabeth Essick, Vicki Gordon, Calvin Love, Scotty Marshall, Michael Palmer, and Allen Puckett. Billy Gibson, Teresa Sisk, and Hickman Simmons.

