Francisco News

Francisco Operations (formerly Francisco Elementary School) had their Open House last Friday. Anxious friends, neighbors, guests and candidates filed through even before it was scheduled to begin. Mark Black, owner, highlighted accomplishments such as hiring six employees thus far. He also discussed the future plans for Francisco Operations, hiring more people, and making a positive impact on the community as well as the county. A steady stream of people came through and listened as employees explained the high-tech equipment, how it works and what it does. A lot of hard work has gone into this new facility and it shows. We welcome Mark and his family to our community. He has given us more than just an industry. He has given us hope for the future. Hope goes a long way these days.

The County Commissioners Candidates Forum, sponsored by the Our Communities Group, was such a positive event last Sunday. Approximately 100 people attended and respectfully listened as six Republicans and 2 Democrats voiced their concerns and ideas for Stokes County. Personally, I could not have been more proud of all the candidates who were so thoughtful and considerate of each other. It was really a breath of fresh air considering all that’s going on in our country today. Washington could have really learned a thing or two. Thank you to all who participated and all who visited our community to listen to what the candidates had to say. Thank you to Paul Blue who moderated and Kendall Harden who kept time, y’all did a wonderful job! I hope this won’t be the last time.

Speaking of the Stokes County Board of Commissioners, let’s not forget to vote Tuesday, May 8. This will be a primary election to determine who will run in the general election in November. Three of the five seats on the Stokes County Board of Commissioners will need to be filled. We have 10 Republicans and 2 Democrats wanting your vote. Since it is only 2 Democrats, they will automatically go to the general election. Please get out and do your civic duty. My Mama used to say, “If you don’t vote, then don’t complain.”

The Francisco Volunteer Fire Department is putting together the last minute details of the fire department’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Saturday, May 5. Beginning at 10:00 am, the festivities will begin. Something for everyone is a bit of an understatement. We will have the Pink Heals Breast Cancer Awareness Truck on display and fire extinguisher training. North Carolina State Troopers, Stokes County Sherriff’s Department and EMS will all be there. The new Wake Forest Baptist AirCare Helicopter will be making its landing at 11:00 am and will be there till 12 noon. At 12:00, the program begins with a brief history about the fire department and a video presentation which features interviews with charter members of the fire department as well as current members. After the video, lunch will be ready with hot dogs and BBQ, free for everyone. We also have a 50th Anniversary cake. For the kids, we have a bounce house, a train, a puppet show by Little Fishes Ministry, and always a favorite, Giant Smokey Bear, sponsored by the Forestry Service. We will activities such as the fire safety house and we will also have a house that has make believe flames so the kids can use the fire hoses to “put out “the flames. They didn’t have this stuff when I was little! And gift bags for all the little ones. Everyone is welcome to come out and celebrate this special day with us. The fire department would also like to especially invite those who have been a part of our fire/rescue team in the last 50 years. This is for you too!

The Dan River Disciples Youth Group from Dan River Baptist Church will have a Pancake Breakfast Saturday, May 12 from 7:00-10:00 am, at the Dan River Church Fellowship Building. Enjoy pancakes and all the fixins and support this newly formed youth group. The cost is donations only. The church is located on Highway 704 in Francisco. Everyone is invited and come hungry.

There will be a Cash Bingo Night Saturday, May 19, at the Francisco Community Building. Hot dogs will be ready at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. The cost is $20 for 20 games and all proceeds will go to the upkeep of the community building. Bring a neighbor and enjoy an evening of fun.