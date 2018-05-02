Nancy Reynolds News

The Rock House Ruritan Club will have their annual $5,000 money giveaway this Saturday, May 5th with the meal starting at 5:30 pm. The drawing will start at 7 pm.

There will be a 50th Anniversary open house of the Franscisco Volunteer Fire Department on May 5th from 10-3 PM located at 7100 NC Hwy 89 West in Westfield.

Claude Williamson is scheduled to be released from the Universal Health Care and go home Monday, April 30th! He has come a long way and we are so thankful to report this great news.

Timmy Boyd has been back in the hospital again with blood clots in his lungs.

Heavon Ratcliff was the prom queen at North Stokes High School Saturday night. Congratulations!

The Rock House Ruritan Club will be having a yard sale Friday, June 1st and Saturday, June 2nd at their building located at 2889 NC Hwy. 268, Pinnacle, NC from 8 AM to 2 PM. 5 miles east of Pilot Mountain. If you want to rent a table, it is $15 for 1 and 2 for $25. Please contact Nancy Speaks at 336-351-4110 or Mary Romine at 336-407-4679.

Prayer list includes Tim Boyd, Lanny and Shirley Martin, Ronnie Lynch, Audrey and Tom Tilley, Claude and Sue Williamson, Betty Humphries, Debbie Manring, Dorothy Simmons, Homer Hicks, Ann Gordon, Hallie Hall, Ricky Tise, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Gary Joe Simmons, Robbie Moorefield, Basil Gordon, Linda Jones, Donna Edwards, Deborah Inman, Elizabeth Essick, Vicki Gordon, Calvin Love, Scotty Marshall, Michael Palmer, and Allen Puckett. Billy Gibson, Teresa Sisk, and Hickman Simmons.

