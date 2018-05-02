Sandy Ridge News

The UMW Nightingales of Delta UMC will have a Yard, Bake and Hot Dog Sale on Saturday, May 5, beginning at 7 am. Their homecoming will be Sunday, May 20, following Sunday morning worship service.

Please show your support for Relay for Life of Stokes County which will be held Friday, May 11, from 6 pm to midnight at South Stokes High School. For further information on the relay or how to dedicate a luminaria, contact Donna Mitchell at 871-2321.

Sandy Ridge Music Association is pleased to welcome Destination Bluegrass Band to Sandy Ridge Community Center. Music will begin at 6 pm on Saturday, May 12 with concessions and 50/50 raffle available. Band members are: Keith Souther, Brad Johnson, Brad Wood, Randy Willard and Boyd Hulin. Their hometown is Mocksville, NC and most of the group have been playing from a young age. Check out their Facebook page and listen to some of their music. Don’t miss this awesome evening of entertainment!

The Sandy Ridge Community Center Committee will hold a special meeting on Thursday, May 17, at 7 pm. The committee would like to invite anyone who may be interested in becoming a board member to attend.

Capella Church of Christ will host a pancake breakfast, free to the public, on Saturday, May 19, from 8 to 10 am. This will be held at Sandy Ridge Community Center at 5061 NC Hwy. 704 E.

Please mark your calendar and plan to attend the benefit for Dillon Priddy, a kindergarten student at Sandy Ridge Elementary, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. The benefit spaghetti supper will be Saturday, May 26, from 4 to 7 pm at the school cafeteria. Plates will be $8 for adult and $5 for kids 12 and under. There will also be a silent auction and raffle. For more information, or to donate, contact Angie Joyce at 816-5054 or Tessa Joyce at 413-6686. All proceeds will go directly to Dillon Priddy and his family.

Thanks to all who came out to the blood drive this past Saturday, April 28th. 25 units were donated.

I spoke with Randy Cook to get an update on the remodeling/renovation of the building beside the community center which will house the future True Light Baptist Church. He is pleased to report that the duct work has been finished and inspected and they are now insulating the building. After the insulation work has been inspected, they will be able to start hanging sheetrock. Hopefully, the doors will open soon.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“In helping others, we shall help ourselves, for whatever good we give out completes the circle and comes back to us.” – Flora Edwards

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Strawberry Pretzel Dessert (This is a light, delicious dessert)

2 cups crushed pretzels (about 8 oz.)

¾ cup butter, melted

3 tbsp. sugar

FILLING:

2 cups whipped topping

1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

TOPPING:

2 pkg. (3 oz. ea.) strawberry gelatin

2 cups boiling water

2 pkg. (16 oz. ea.) frozen sweetened sliced strawberries, thawed

Additional whipped topping and pretzels, optional

In a bowl, combine the pretzels, butter and sugar. Press into ungreased 13 x 9 baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. For filling, in a small bowl, beat whipped topping, cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Spread over pretzel crust. Refrigerate until chilled. For topping, dissolve gelatin in boiling water in a large bowl. Stir in strawberries with syrup; chill until partially set. Carefully spoon over filling. Chill for 4 – 6 hours or until firm. Cut into squares; serve with whipped topping if desired.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

