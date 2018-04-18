Francisco News

Just when you think it’s safe to turn the heat off, it’s 30 degrees again. It’s 35 degrees this morning. Didn’t bother with the thermostat, I just grabbed a sweater. I know, I’ll complain when it get to 90 degrees. I’ll think about these days. Such is the life of a human being.

Check out our Francisco Welcome Center and our Little Free Library since it’s been moved. It is now located beside the Francisco Community Building. If you have business cards or information regarding local events, just post them at the Welcome Center. That’s what it’s there for.

Don’t forget the Cash Bingo event at the Francisco Community Building Saturday, April 21, sponsored by the Francisco Ruritan Club. Hot dogs will be ready at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. The cost is $20 for 20 games. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the fun.

The “How to Grow a Salsa Garden” Class will be Tuesday evening, April 24, at the Francisco Community Building. Michael Hylton, owner of Beautiful Earth Garden Shop, will be the instructor. The class will start at 7:00 pm and the cost is $10. Michael will discuss growing tomato and pepper plants as well as the herbs used in making salsa. Everyone in attendance will receive their own plants. If interested, please call Texie Jessup at 336-351-4142 or Kathy Blue at 336-351-3254 to place your name on the list.

There will be an Open House at Francisco Operations (formerly Francisco Elementary School) Friday afternoon, April 27, from 1:00-3:00 pm. Mark Black will open the doors on Francisco’s newest gem and welcome the community to tour the facility. Check out what’s going to take place right here in our own back yard. This is an exciting time for our area. We’re moving forward and the transition has begun!!

The Genealogical Society of Rockingham and Stokes Counties will have their Swap Meeting at the Francisco Community Building Saturday, April 28. The meeting is scheduled from 9:00 am-4:00 pm and refreshments will be available. Everyone is invited to attend.

Our Communities of Northwest Stokes will be hosting a Candidates Forum Sunday afternoon, April 29 from 3:00-5:00 pm at the Francisco Community Building. This is a perfect opportunity for everyone to meet the candidates currently running in the primary election for the 3 positions available for Stokes County Board of Commissioners. Both Republican and Democrat candidates are invited to attend. Not only do we need to know their opinions and concerns but they need to know ours. As residents in the more rural part of the county, our concerns are different from those in the more urban areas. Stokes County is such a diverse county with its rolling, agricultural region to the north, our beautiful mountain range in the middle and the incorporated region to the south. Stokes County people are just as different as the county itself. What’s important to King residents may not play a part at all to a Collinstown tobacco or vegetable farmer. This is where the Candidates Forum comes in. By being able to actually meet and talk with the people that will be making decisions for us in the county, we will have an idea of what’s important to them. Are they familiar with our area? Are they concerned about the farming communities? What are their plans for our future? Can they pronounce “Francisco” correctly? Meet the people that will hold our Stokes County future in their hands. All Stokes County residents are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served. We have to work together to move this county forward.

Plans are coming together for the 50th Anniversary of the Francisco Volunteer Fire Department celebration. Beginning at 12 noon, at the Francisco Community Building, a program highlighting the fifty years of the fire department will be shown. Lunch will follow with hot dogs and barbeque sandwiches free for all in attendance. We will have activities and games for the kids. This will be a fun day for all. Please join us Saturday, May 5, for all the festivities as we celebrate 50 years of wonderful service from our volunteer fire department.

Happy 50th Anniversary to Wayne and Laura Flippin of the Collinstown Community. Wayne and Laura celebrated this milestone event with family at daughter, Paige’s house Saturday. We wish them many, many more years together.