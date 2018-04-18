A child who is allowed to be disrespectful to his parents will not have true respect for anyone – Billy Graham

A dear friend of mine celebrated her 90th birthday last week. She was honored on Thursday with a beautiful decorated party given by family members from Florida, Illinois and Huntersville. She does not look her age and we are wishing her many more happy years.

I celebrated my 84th Birthday on Monday week. I want to thank everyone for the calls, visits, and messages received by the computer. I had one of the helper ask me “Do you really send/receive emails and facebook items?” I ask her why she ask? She thought I was so old I wasn’t able to use a computer. I do not feel 84, so therefore, I plan to continue using my computer as long as possible.

Seek and Call, read Psalm 139>1-10. The Lord says, “When you search for me, you will find me; if you seek me with all of your heart, I will let you find me.”

Prayer: Dear God, help us to seek you with our whole heart so that we may honor you all of our days. Amen.

BUTTERMILK POUND CAKE

1 stick margarine

1 cup Crisco

3 cups sugar

3 cups flour

6 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

¼ tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. lemon flavoring

Cream margarine and Crisco. Add sugar and cream. Add eggs, one at a time and mix well. Add buttermilk, dry ingredients, and flavoring. Mix well. Bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour and 20 minutes.

CHERRY CRUNCH

1 can cherry pie filling

1 large can crushed pineapple with juice

¾ cup sugar

1 box yellow dry cake mix

2 sticks margarine, melted

1 cup chopped pecans

In an 8×12 pinch Pyrex (2 quart) dish, smooth the cherry pie filling, then pineapple on top of that. Sprinkle sugar. Smooth dry cake mix on top of that. Pour melted margarine, then chopped pecans. Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or until golden brown.

COCONUT CHESS PIE

5 eggs

2 cups sugar

1 stick margarine, melted

¾ cup buttermilk

1 tsp. vanilla

1 can coconut

Pinch of salt

Mix well all ingredients, then add coconut. Mix well. Pour into 2 unbaked pie shells. Bake at 325 degrees for 40 minutes or until brown.

My address is Carillon Assisted Living, 250 Commerce Center Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Peggy Hall Wall has been covering the King Community for many years and can be reached at peggyhwall@yahoo.com or 336-813-6231.

https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_new-Peggy-Wall-1.jpg