Nancy Reynolds News

The vendors and the members of the Rock House Ruritan Club would like to thank everyone who attended the Vendor Day Sale last Saturday. Thank you for supporting us!

The Rock House Ruritan Club are selling $50 tickets for their annual $5,000 money giveaway on Saturday, May 5th. The meal starts at 5:30 with the drawing starting at 7 PM. Call Nancy Speaks at 336-351-4110; RJ Bennett at 336-351-2093; Don Bennett at 336-351-2893 or go by and see Ruth Robertson at 106 S Depot Street at The Whitley Group in Pilot Mountain.

Happy 36th Anniversary to Robbie and Shirley Moorefield!

Happy 5th Anniversary to Wes and Robin George!

There will be a 50th Anniversary open house of the Franscisco Volunteer Fire Department on May 5th from 10-3 PM located at 7100 NC Hwy 89 West in Westfield, NC

ATTENTION TO ALL GRADUATING SENIORS AT NORTH STOKES WHO ATTENDED NANCY REYNOLDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: The Rock House Ruritan Club will be giving away 2 $500 scholarships this year. Please see the guidance counselor for an application. Applications need to be mailed to the club by April 20th.

Prayer list includes Lanny and Shirley Martin, Ronnie Lynch, Audrey and Tom Tilley, Claude and Sue Williamson, Betty Humphries, Debbie Manring, Dorothy Simmons, Homer Hicks, Ann Gordon, Hallie Hall, Ricky Tise, Rodney Durham, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Gary Joe Simmons, Robbie Moorefield, Basil Gordon, Linda Jones, Donna Edwards, Deborah Inman, Elizabeth Essick, Vicki Gordon, Calvin Love, Scotty Marshall, Michael Palmer, and Allen Puckett. Billy Gibson, Teresa Sisk, and Hickman Simmons.

