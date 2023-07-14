The Old Paths: The dearly departed DeHart Field

Sentiment is all fine and dandy, says the sentimental gal who writes this column. But sometimes you have to let go of it and move on, lest you drown in a sea of sweet memories that were never meant to asphyxiate you, but to bring a smile to your face when they suddenly surface from the recesses of your brain.

This is what I had to tell myself when I rode by DeHart Field in Walnut Cove in mid-May and saw that it was being cleared for the first time in nearly five decades. My first reaction (okay, here comes that sentiment!) was “Oh no! How can this be?” You see, as long as DeHart Field was grown over, I could still protect my childhood memories of it.

Somewhere under the thick brush of a young forest, there were yet concrete bleachers that we sat on every Friday and Saturday night from April through August back on the old paths. The ancient pine tree that stood near Summit Street still held the secrets we told under its drooping boughs as we teens gathered beneath it on sultry summer nights and plotted how we could get down to the Magic Market on Main Street without our parents knowing it.

As long as the old softball field lay undisturbed, my sentiment lay swaddled in comfortable clouds of memory. But as soon as the bulldozers took away the enormous tree and when bare earth became visible in that sunken depression where once I played third base and ran like a gazelle (okay, maybe like a somewhat speedy moose), stark reality jerked my sentiment from its soothing slumber.

That sudden awakening made me feel the way I felt last weekend when I emerged from the darkened Grand Theatre into blazing July sunlight. Cringing, I tried to shut my eyes to my new reality and even grumbled aloud, “Whoa! Stop it already!” I was asking the question that both Al Green and the Bee Gees asked in song—“How can you stop the sun from shining?”

The answer is—you can’t.

So what do we do when we are jolted into the reality of the present and its multitudinous changes? We blink a minute or two, work through the discomfort and then move on into the sunlight of this new reality, trusting that there are yet good things to come.

I am indeed trusting that positive things are coming to the site of our town’s old slow-pitch softball field. I have heard whispers of what is being done there, and if true, these rumored changes sound like positive developments.

And when sentiment rears its oft-melancholy head, I will command it to be transformed into optimism for the future, coupled with a peaceful revisiting of treasured memories from days gone by….

…..days when my young teenaged self could hardly wait ’til Daddy said, “Bess, time to warm up my arm!” Oh, the excitement that bubbled up as we’d head to the front yard to throw the softball a little—him in his shortsleeved, white uniform shirt with Forest Chapel printed in navy blue cursive, me in shorts that passed Mama’s length guidelines—unlike other girls who were allowed to show more meat than a butcher’s window!

Pretty soon, our family would hop into whatever car we had back then (was it the Plymouth Duster or Aunt Opal’s old blue Chevrolet?) and head out for DeHart Field. If we had the 6:30 p.m. game, we could sometimes park on Summit Street at the top of the hill with the concrete bleachers built into it. If we had the 7:30 p.m. game, we might have to park in the Primitive Baptist Church parking lot—if the Fulp Moravian folks had left any spaces up there near “Fulp Hill” where Donnie and Frances Sullivan and their fellow church members always sat.

Heaven help us if we had the 8:30 or 9:30 p.m. games! That put us parking way down the side of nearby First Baptist Church because DeHart Field would already be jam-packed with people. My pre-teen eyes would start darting to and fro, looking for my little friends to run around and play with. As the years passed, my teen eyes would begin searching for the cute boys who were inevitably at the field where the only weekend action in Walnut Cove was happening.

The pre-teen Leslie would start begging Mama for a hot dog and drink from the concession stand which was run on a rotating schedule by the eight local churches in the original league. The teen Leslie would begin trying to convince Mama that I simply had to walk down to the Magic Market with my friends to buy some Tic Tacs.

But when my Daddy’s team started playing, food and candy could wait. Our Forest Chapel UMC fans tended to sit on the wooden bleachers closest to the crumbling brick school that sat forebodingly on the hill. (Although the school had been condemned, we still sneaked into it occasionally; don’t tell my Mama!) I cheered fervently for my Daddy at third base, my Uncle Donald at shortstop, my Uncle Ira Lee and our neighbors at other positions.

I believe the whole league loved to see my Daddy hit the ball just so they could watch him run to first base. Talk about fast! Some of the only ones who could hustle like him were Wayne Delapp of First Baptist and Bud Williams of Friendship Baptist—my Daddy’s good buddies.

I still remember how sad I felt when the field shut down during my latter teenage years due to some concerns in the neighborhood. As the decades rolled by, nature took its course, and DeHart Field was swallowed up by trees and vines and bushes.

As I drove by this past spring, I slowed down to watch the clearing of the property. I tried to make out where the actual field had been, but could not. I wondered if the heavy equipment had overturned any old softball cores. Some of Dale Conaway’s are probably still all the way over on Lakeside Drive. Oh, how we dreaded seeing him come to the plate for Fulp Moravian!

Laying sentiment aside, I took a deep breath and realized that the memories will have to be enough. The DeHart Field era is long gone and will never come again, although some of us kept hoping it would. Now it’s time for something else to occupy that long-deserted site. And that’s okay.

I do wish that humongous pine tree could have been preserved. Well, it took our secrets to its grave, and maybe that’s for the best. All good things must come to an end, they say; I say we were blessed to have even had those good things. Now let’s blink a few times and adjust our eyes to the sunlight of perhaps even better days ahead.

