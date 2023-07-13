Reader grateful to art director

To the Editor,

I recently joined the Stokes Arts Council with a family membership. Imagine my surprise when I received a handwritten thank you note from Eddy McGee, the executive director.

I have lived in Stokes County my whole life and have always known it was a very special place. My family and I have been the recipients of excellent teachers and stewards of music and art our whole lives. From Ann Meadows to Steve and Olivia Shelton we have been immersed in the culture and history of the fine arts and music connected to this county.

I am the one who needs to send the thank you note to Eddy for being the wonderful culminator and keeper of this County’s precious music and arts. The written word to thank you Eddy is not nearly enough.

Tanya Hill Gardner

King