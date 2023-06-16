A true, tragic story from NC’s past

Wiley Cash’s “The Last Ballad” is based on a true story that took place in North Carolina in 1929.

Textile mills were in full swing and offered jobs and places to live which changed the culture of the south. Our heroine, Ella May Wiggins, works 72-hours a week at the mill to provide for her four children. As a single mother, she is the only one with an income that hardly even covers the bills.

When some of her coworkers vow to start a strike to protest the abhorrent working conditions, Ella May is enchanted by the idea of better pay and less strenuous work. Knowing that participating in a strike could cause her to lose her job, she is left to make this choice alone which ultimately results in tragic consequences.

