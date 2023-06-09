Book offers glimpse into child actor’s life

Surprisingly funny, Jennette McCurdy’s “I’m Glad My Mom Died” is a story of growing up while straddled with expectations of a wanna-be actor who is using Jennette to fulfill her own dreams.

Jennette’s mother is determined to make her daughter into a starlet and burns up the roads going to audition after audition. Everything Jennette does, eats, wears, or says is monitored by her starry-eyed mother. Jennette is even weighed three times a day to make sure she is not getting too heavy for Hollywood.

As Jennette ages, her mother’s intrusion into every aspect of her life becomes difficult to bear. Once Jennette achieves fame as the sidekick on the television show “iCarly,” she begins to realize that all mothers are not like hers. Wanting to live her own life, Jennette must find a way to extricate herself from her mother’s desires and control. This is not a sob story or the story of a hero who overcomes adversity, but rather a unique look into the lives of child actors and how you can love a person while at the same time despise their actions.

