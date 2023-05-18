The Old Paths: What’s so super about superstitions?

Two columns ago, I began to write about common superstitions, not really thinking superstition was a big deal anymore. I was wrong. It has been mind-blowing to realize how many people hold at least a few superstitions to be true and live their lives accordingly. Thus, yet another column has become necessary to cover what I have heard from my friends.

My pals Robin and Belinda reminded me of a familiar superstition I had not yet written about—that if your nose itches, you are going to have company. Brooksie and my cousin Jennifer heard it a different way which is new to me—that if your nose itches, someone is talking about you. But there is a remedy, Jennifer says—pull your ear and the person talking about you will bite their tongue.

Others insist it is your ear—not your nose—that itches when someone is talking about you. Delores has heard that if you say a certain person’s name and make the sign of an “x” on your ear and then the itching stops, it was definitely that person talking about you. Martha’s version is that your ears will not itch but instead burn when someone is talking about you.

I had heard most of those versions, but some of you have informed me of superstitions I have never encountered. Cheryl was taught that you should not cut your fingernails or toenails on Thursday or Friday because doing so on Thursday would initiate trouble, while cutting nails on Friday would bring sorrow.

Another unfamiliar superstition came from Dianne who told me that she had a mother-in-law who had never met her dad. Because of this, she learned that some believe if you have thrush (or a red throat), the cure for that is to have a person who has never met their father blow into your mouth. Uh, I don’t think so; they can keep their germs to themselves.

With regard to more common superstitions, I find it interesting how some of them have opposite recommendations. Last column, we learned that if you forget something at home, it is alleged to be bad luck to go back and get it. But Delores’ version has a solution to ward off the bad luck—you can return to retrieve what you forgot if you make a “x” on the ground and spit on it.

Wedding day superstitions often have different versions as well. Charlotte grew up hearing that if it rained on your wedding day, you would shed many tears. To the contrary, Delores and Leigh heard that rain on your wedding day would bode well. (A divorced friend of mine wryly commented that it rained on her wedding day and surely didn’t bring good luck to her.)

Other wedding superstitions are more agreed upon. Donna reminded me that supposedly a bride needs something borrowed and something blue for a blessed marriage. Many a bride has made sure to abide by that superstition, with the added admonition to include “something old and something new.”

Abby threw in a superstition that takes place before the wedding. She has heard that if you sing the alphabet while twisting the stem of an apple, whatever letter you end up on when the stem comes off will be the first letter of your future spouse’s name. The preacher in me must advise you single folks not to try this because the Bible warns against using ungodly divination (signs and omens) to foretell the future.

Another pre-wedding superstition came from Tonya who says that if you are riding down the road and see a hearse, put a cross on the window or you will never get married. April threw in a post-wedding belief that a bride should not cross the threshold on her feet or there will be bad luck for the family. I suppose that is why grooms carry brides over the threshold.

And then what about after the marriage has been established? Well, Deborah mentioned the old belief that the more you burp while pregnant, the more hair your baby will have at birth. Cecilia and I heard it a bit differently—that if you have heartburn, your newborn will have lots of hair. Jessica added that once your baby is moving around on its own, if it puts its bottom into the air, it is asking for a sibling.

Lynn has heard that you should not cut a baby’s hair before its first birthday but didn’t say why not. My research revealed that parents used to believe this early haircut would mean the child would grow up to have bad hair. Others believed it would bring bad luck to the child.

My dear friend Belinda is Hispanic and says that in many Hispanic countries, the belief is that if someone compliments your baby, he/she must then touch the child. This touch supposedly averts the evil eye being cast on the baby, which is believed to bring the child bad luck and make him/her sick.

Some of you may remember that the idea for this series of columns came after my Mama dropped her dishrag and immediately thought of an old superstition which says an unexpected visitor is then coming. My friend Lettie adds to that belief—drop the dishrag, and company is not only soon arriving, but they are coming to eat! Delores’ version is that someone is coming to your house hungry if you drop silverware—not a dishrag.

Dropping and forgetting things seem to bring on superstitions, but man alive, what is it with knives? I previously noted some superstitions about the manner in which you are supposed to hand knives to people for the purpose of luck, but you guys have now enlightened me even more. Jimmy says never give a friend a knife without money, or it will cut your friendship. Angela adds that if you give a knife to someone you love, it cuts your love in two. Enough with knives already!

Actually, I would say enough with superstitions already! Y’all know how I feel about this subject. Let’s leave the old paths of believing old wives’ tales that often are rooted in the type of fear that does not come from God. My friend Sherry summed it up this way: “As I see it, I don’t believe in superstitions, because on every day, God holds my destiny.” I must concur.

