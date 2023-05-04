The Old Paths: Are you a little ‘stitious?

To repeat (and totally mangle) a Michael Scott quotation from my previous column about superstition, I have determined that many people are “super ‘stitious” and the rest of the folks are at least a “little ‘stitious.” Yes indeed, I found that a large majority of my acquaintances swear by certain superstitions and that the residual minority of folks are at least tempted to believe one pet superstition.

I do not pretend to be holier than thou. I still experience a quick, shocked intake of breath when someone opens an umbrella in the house. Then I have to patiently remind myself that my lovely Claude Monet-themed parasol can be opened in my living room at any time because I am not superstitious.

I tend to lean toward the belief of the 16th-century English philosopher/statesman Francis Bacon who said, “The root of all superstition is that men observe when a thing hits, but not when it misses.” In other words, when one of our superstitions seems to work, we really notice it. But on the other hand, when our superstitions don’t pan out, we tend to ignore the failure.

But what do we say when superstitions really DO seem to come true in our lives? As I noted in my previous column entitled “Superstition ain’t the way,” I believe that we often get what we expect to receive—the old self-fulfilling prophecy thing.

For example, if I believe that bad things come in threes, then as soon as one negative thing happens, I’m going to start looking for two more. When that set of three is complete, and something else bad occurs, I’ll excuse the fourth instance as the start of another set of three. As my fictional hero Captain America says, “I can do this all day.”

And if I believe that breaking a mirror brings seven years’ worth of bad luck, then I will start paying special attention to bad things that happen in my life any time I crack my looking glass. I might even expect the bad luck to the point that it truly comes to pass.

Many of these superstitions have been handed down for centuries. My former student Jeff remembers a superstition his dad taught him—if someone hands you a pocketknife with the blade open, you have to hand it back the same way. My pal Mike adds that if someone hands you a closed pocketknife, you must close it before handing it back; however you get the knife is how you return it.

My cousin-in-law Dorinda agrees, explaining that if you open the pocketknife and let someone use it, the other person needs to let you close it back; the one who opened it must always close it! Jan was taught that if you didn’t obey that rule, bad luck was coming to you.

According to several of my friends, bad luck is also headed toward the person who enters someone’s home for the first time and doesn’t use the same door to exit. I had heard that one before, but a few of my friends shared some superstitions that were totally foreign to me.

An example is Watana telling me that if you sweep outside of your house at night, you will sweep someone out of your life. She also said that if you are driving down the road and realize you have forgotten something, it is bad luck to turn around to get it. Kim has heard that having a hat on the bed or walking with one shoe on and one shoe off is bad luck. Those are all new for me.

Lynn provided a few more I hadn’t heard—never put your purse on the floor and never leave a rocking chair rocking unless you want to invite bad luck. My cousin Jennifer informed me that if a broom falls, company is coming. My honorary cousin Susan says it’s bad luck to spin a chair on one leg. (Some parent probably made that one up to get their kids to stop spinning chairs!)

I do believe some superstitions were formulated to scare people. For example, my pastor friend Jennie has heard that if you sew on Sunday (even cross-stitch), you will have to root out every stitch with your nose on Judgment Day! Obviously that was designed (not by Jennie!) to scare people into resting on the supposed Sabbath. (The true Sabbath is still Saturday, but let’s not go there right now.)

Jennie also shared a superstition I had never heard, but which I now think about when I manually wash dishes. Every time she did dishes back on the old paths, she would get the front of her clothes wet. Her grandma told her that was a sign she would marry a drunkard. Karri heard it a bit differently—that splashing water on your shirt while washing dishes meant you would wed a slob.

Without fail, when I wash dishes (I have not yet entered the modern world of owning a dishwasher—hey, I birthed five kids who have been great dishwashers!), I get the front of my shirt wet. The drunkard/slob curse did not prove true for me, but then again, I do not believe that Christians have to be under any kind of curse.

More often than not, the superstitions that have been recently shared with me are already familiar to me. One of those we learned in elementary school while walking on the sidewalk. We were told that if we stepped on a crack, we would break our mother’s back. I surely loved my Mama and avoided those cracks back in the day. My friend Nancy says that although she is not superstitious, she still avoids stepping on sidewalk cracks—purely out of habit, I assume!

The list of superstitions my friends and family have shared with me lately continues to grow longer, which probably means there will be yet another column on these old myths, wives’ tales and inherited beliefs that most folks have heard and/or accepted. You know by now that I do not think superstitions should be a part of Christianity. They tend to breed fear, and the Good Book says that God has not given us a spirit of fear.

But if you disagree with me, I believe we can agree to disagree and still love and respect each other. Surely there is no superstition about that!

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.