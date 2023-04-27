Reader defends use, meaning of Bonhoeffer quote

To the Editor,

David Dalton’s letter to the editor, April 20, (Bonhoeffer for social justice, not against) stated: “Mr. E.A. Timm is grossly misguided in his use of a quotation from Eric Bonhoeffer (letter to the editor, ‘Reader: Transgender confusion behind shooting?’ April 6).”

Please evaluate for yourselves my concluding paragraph: “Folly needs to stop blaming guns. Blame the degeneracy that is pulling the trigger. Silence in the face of evil is itself evil, wrote Dietrich Bonhoeffer. Therefore speak up for God’s moral standard. God gave you life and liberty–not perversion.”

Although, thousands used the “silence” quote, I could not authenticate it to Bonhoeffer; that’s my error–sorry. Thanks David Dalton, for inspiring the check. Yet Bonhoeffer lived it–he spoke out against evil to his death, by Hitler’s ordered hanging. Nevertheless, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn mentions: “In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousandfold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers … we are ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations.”

Therefore, I think Bonhoeffer would not be for social justice since anything added to justice makes injustice. Remember, God’s Word established justice. No favoritism in law. Socialism corrupts law since it uses law to commit the crime that law is required to protect us from–theft. The Lord detests double standards–Proverbs 20:10 & 23.

To teach anything other than what the God of the Bible said is right and wrong self-identifies as evil. There are at least 25 Bible verses that tell us to hate evil. The scriptures teach us God will bring judgement on individuals and nations that commit evil. To remind us where justice comes from there is a beautiful mural: Justice Lifts the Nations, by Paul Robert, with Lady Justice standing with sword in hand pointing to an open book titled: The Law of God. Nevertheless, Bonhoeffer still warns us: ”We must make it clear—fearful as it is—that the time is very near when we shall have to decide between national socialism and Christianity.”

E.A. Timm

Walnut Cove