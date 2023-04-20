The Old Paths: Superstition ain’t the way

If you don’t like the bad grammar in my column title, you can blame Stevie Wonder. That was the key line in his 1972 song “Superstition” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 2021, Rolling Stone magazine ranked that song number 12 on its list of the 500 greatest songs of all time.

Lest you think Stevie agreed with old superstitions, let me assure you that he did not—hence, the title of my column. I, like Mr. Wonder whom I do not know but wish I did, do not approve of superstitions. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary definition of superstition is “a belief or practice resulting from ignorance, fear of the unknown, trust in magic or chance, or a false conception of causation.” I don’t want to be ignorant or fearful or a believer in magic or luck.

The “super” in the word is also related to the word “supernatural.” Since the only supernatural being I want to be connected to is God, and since I know He’s not the one supposedly bringing bad luck if you walk under a ladder, then I must forgo believing in superstition.

However, I think most people are like Michael Scott from the TV show “The Office” who was famous for saying, “I’m not superstitious, but I’m a little stitious.” Let’s face it—most of us were brought up to believe in many old superstitions.

Even though I say I don’t believe in these things, I find that superstition tries to creep into me every now and again. For example, I was watching the New York Yankees play baseball on TV last year. Because it was rather cold for May, I was wearing my Yankees bedroom slippers. About the eighth inning, I began getting hot, so I started to take off my slippers… — until I realized the Yankees pitcher had a no-hitter going.

Suddenly I heard the voice of baseball superstition kick in and say, “If you take those off now, the no-no will be a no-go.” As I began to cast down that superstitious imagination, the opposing team got their first hit…..while I was still wearing my slippers. Point proven! Baseball superstitions aren’t valid. (Some of my baseball friends totally disagree with me and will never step on the chalk line at the field!)

I remember my hubster sitting on his end of the couch watching the 2015 Duke basketball team play for the NCAA national championship. Usually he’ll ask, “Nuggles?” (his made-up word for “snuggles”), wanting me to come sit beside him. This time, he didn’t. When I took the initiative to invite myself to cuddle up beside him, there was no answer for a minute.

Finally he admitted that I hadn’t been sitting beside him when Duke won in the Final Four and that maybe we shouldn’t break the pattern. I sighed in exasperation and quoted Stevie (“Superstition ain’t the way”). When the hubster then laughed and told me to come on over, I refused—knowing that if I moved and Duke lost, he would question it. Once Duke was the national champion, nugglesing resumed.

I wrote a column about sports superstitions in 2016, month of May superstitions in 2017 and New Year’s superstitions in 2018 and 2019. But I don’t believe I have touched on everyday superstitions in many years, if ever. So when my Mama told me that she dropped a dishcloth in the floor last week and immediately thought, “An unexpected visitor is coming,” she added that I should write a column about such things.

My friend Betty said that her mama believed the dropped dish rag superstition to the point that she would actually take off her apron, comb her hair and put on lipstick! Well, since the old saying is that Mother knows best, let’s explore these old beliefs. My pal Amy told me that if the palm of your hand starts itching, you are supposed to put it in your pocket because that means you’ll be getting money soon. Leigh, Skip and Kayla always heard that an itchy palm means money is coming regardless of the pocket rule. Trisha specifies that it is only an itchy right palm that means money is on the way; if your left palm itches, you’re getting a letter soon.

Susan shared another money superstition—if you find a coin heads up, you’re going to have good luck, but if it’s tails up, your luck is running away. The remedy for that is to give the coin to someone so that their luck will come. (She noted ironically that of course their luck has come; they just got money!) Sharon says this rule applies to finding pennies. Kimberly had always heard that finding a penny meant good luck all of that day.

My buddy Elizabeth mentioned a superstition that still lurks in my mind—if a black cat crosses your path, danger awaits you. We used to quickly draw an “X” on the windshield if that happened to us in a vehicle. Jan says her husband draws a cross on the windshield instead. Becky told me that anytime a black cat runs across your path—vehicle or not—you draw an “X” in the air.

Housekeeping superstitions abound. Debbie says that when you add salt to a dish while cooking, you should throw some over your shoulder for luck. Kay and Lynn reminded me of one that I used to quote to whoever was near me when I was sweeping—“If someone sweeps under your feet, you’ll never get married.” (I wish I hadn’t said that.) Patricia remembers that her grandmother would never sweep under her upheld feet or legs because she didn’t want to curse Patricia’s marriage chances.

One superstition I had never heard was that if you are walking with a person or a group and you come to a pole, everyone in the group must pass the same way—don’t split the pole—or you will split up in relationship. Brook Heather, Seth and Wendi all told me that superstition, so it must be a real thing. In my quest to learn of old superstitions, I received so many messages that I will have to write a part two to this column. Some of the superstitions I was told were very dark and burdensome. Perhaps that’s why I so enjoyed the chuckle that my old high school buddy Philip elicited from me when he said, “It’s bad luck to be superstitious!”

Until next time, perhaps we should ponder the fact that we often receive what we believe or speak. There is Scriptural backing to that principle. So if you believe breaking a mirror will bring you bad luck, maybe that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. I believe Stevie Wonder would agree with me when I say let’s leave behind the old paths of superstition and believe better things for our lives! “Superstition ain’t the way.”

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.